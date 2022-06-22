Calvin Braxton Ford Presents....Within our Levees: Local teen eager to carry on our cajun heritage through his music

The 1961 classes of Morgan City High School, Berwick High School and Sacred Heart High School recently gathered for a reunion at the Petroleum Club of Morgan City. Top photo: Morgan City High School classmates attending were, seated from left, Ellen Verett Francis, Linda Cutrone Spitale, Glynda Giroir Lasseigne, Karen Dupuis Manfre, Agatha Vicknair Wiggins, Lillian Aucoin Rebardie, Janelle Bonner Alphonso, Barbara Boudreaux Flowers, Mayola Lee Alleman, Sunny Angeron Elliot, Frances Ratcliff Miller and Patsy Sampey Mann. Standing from left are Lawrence Vuillemont, Dewey Aucoin, Carol Duplantis, David Graham, John Anthony Brown, David Glynn, Ethel White, Terry Cortez, Renetta Doiron Godfrey, Huey Daigle and Mark Nix. Middle photo: Berwick High School classmates in attendance were, seated from left, Rose Spinella Koen, Cherry Verrett Nini, Lana Chauvin Hood, Rita Hollier Gros and Patsy Thompson Thomas. Standing from left are Barry Lasseigne, Harold Nini, Warren Davidson, Harry “Put” Rebardie and Donnie Thomas. Bottom photo: Sacred Heart High School classmates in attendance were, clockwise from stading left are Billy Giordano, Frances Theriot Listi, Roberta Verrett Justilian and Faith Ann Spinella.
