Cut Off, LA

Calvin Braxton Ford Presents....Within our Levees: Local teen eager to carry on our cajun heritage through his music

By CASEY GISCLAIR, Gazette Editor
lafourchegazette.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor as long as he can remember, Cut Off teen Benjamin Bruce has had a passion for music. “I’ve loved this my whole life you can say,” he said from the music room of his home with a guitar in his hands. It’s a passion that the...

www.lafourchegazette.com

Related
Rene Cizio

Touring a "Vampire" house in New Orleans

I didn’t go to the Beauregard-Keyes House looking for vampires, but they found me there anyway. I wanted to see the house because I love old architecture and Francis Parkinson Keyes, the last owner, was an avid traveler and the author of 50 books, two I’ve read and liked, including the popular “Dinner at Antoine’s.” I didn’t even know about the vampires, but that would have sealed the deal.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

Sweets to the relief this summer; Blue Bell drops Strawberry Lemonade Ice Cream

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Just imagine, the legendary swirled drink, Strawberry Lemonade, combined with sweet cream delight. Designed with streaks of strawberry and lemonade sherbet with flakes, Blue Bell is now offering its latest refreshing summer flavor, Strawberry Lemonade. Available in half-gallon and pint sizes, this new treat is “like...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

Raceland community rallies around family of deceased Everette Jackson

NEW ORLEANS — As candles were lit, the memory of Everette Jackson grew brighter in Raceland Wednesday night. Red and white balloons even filled the sky, remembering the 21-year-old homegrown athlete and an instant friend to many. “He made friends with any and everybody, everywhere he went. He wasn’t...
RACELAND, LA
City
Cut Off, LA
Local
Louisiana Entertainment
lafourchegazette.com

Neil’s Small Engine returns to Larose location

A prominent local business is happy to be operating back from its Larose home. Neil’s Small Engine recently re-opened its original Larose location after being forced to close after Hurricane Ida destroyed its building. Neil Adams with NSE said to be re-opened is a blessing, adding that he and...
LAROSE, LA
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

She Went Out For A Night With Friends In New Orleans And Now She Is Missing

**The NOPD reports that Kelsey Price returned home safely**. New Orleans is a large city known for parties, Mardi Gras, and many famous nightclubs and districts. On June 17, 2022, Kelsey Price decided to take advantage of some of the fun her city has to offer and went out for a night with friends. The group of friends was hanging out at a club in the Central Business District of the 600 block of Tchoupitoulas Street in New Orleans, Louisiana. Before they left the club, Kelsey's friends said she asked them to "take her car home" and Kelsey left the club, reports WDSU.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

NOPD investigating four Saturday morning shootings; one on Bourbon Street, another downtown

NEW ORLEANS — Police in New Orleans are working on four shootings that happened overnight, including one that happened on the popular tourist spot, Bourbon Street. Around 3:36 a.m., officials received a call about a shooting on the 500 block of Bourbon Street. The victim sustained a gunshot wound to his body. He was transported to a local hospital for injuries.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
iheart.com

New Orleans Church Designated A Basilica

A Catholic church in New Orleans is now one of the only three basilicas in the state. St. Stephen Catholic Church on Napoleon Avenue was officially named a basilica last month. Designation as a basilica carries a certain sacramental significance for Catholics. It's unusual for a regular parish church to...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
myneworleans.com

The Ultimate Pool and Spa Day We All Need

If you are in the mood for a relaxing day by the pool, but don’t have access to one, there are several hotels in New Orleans that offer day passes or even free access. For example, The Chole on St. Charles Avenue has pool access available to the public for a fee and the ACE Hotel downtown invites the public at certain times and certain days. However, might I suggest an alternative to a (potentially rowdy) hotel pool?
NEW ORLEANS, LA
whereyat.com

Running of the Bulls Returns to New Orleans

For the sixteenth year in a row, the traditions of San Fermin, Spain will make their way back to New Orleans, as the city prepares to celebrate the Running of the Bulls on the weekend of July 8-10. The Weekend. Kicking off on Friday, July 8 with a celebration of...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
clarionherald.org

Church attire should reflect our respect for God

Summer is here, which in New Orleans usually means dressing down even more casually than we do at other times of the year. I know the issue of church attire is a sensitive one – especially in an area where it’s hot nine months out of the year. What’s your perspective on how people should dress for Mass?
NEW ORLEANS, LA
stmarynow.com

Classes of 1961 hold reunion

The 1961 classes of Morgan City High School, Berwick High School and Sacred Heart High School recently gathered for a reunion at the Petroleum Club of Morgan City. Top photo: Morgan City High School classmates attending were, seated from left, Ellen Verett Francis, Linda Cutrone Spitale, Glynda Giroir Lasseigne, Karen Dupuis Manfre, Agatha Vicknair Wiggins, Lillian Aucoin Rebardie, Janelle Bonner Alphonso, Barbara Boudreaux Flowers, Mayola Lee Alleman, Sunny Angeron Elliot, Frances Ratcliff Miller and Patsy Sampey Mann. Standing from left are Lawrence Vuillemont, Dewey Aucoin, Carol Duplantis, David Graham, John Anthony Brown, David Glynn, Ethel White, Terry Cortez, Renetta Doiron Godfrey, Huey Daigle and Mark Nix. Middle photo: Berwick High School classmates in attendance were, seated from left, Rose Spinella Koen, Cherry Verrett Nini, Lana Chauvin Hood, Rita Hollier Gros and Patsy Thompson Thomas. Standing from left are Barry Lasseigne, Harold Nini, Warren Davidson, Harry “Put” Rebardie and Donnie Thomas. Bottom photo: Sacred Heart High School classmates in attendance were, clockwise from stading left are Billy Giordano, Frances Theriot Listi, Roberta Verrett Justilian and Faith Ann Spinella.
MORGAN CITY, LA
houmatimes.com

RUNAWAY TEEN: Malorie Elise Albert

Thibodaux Chief of Police Bryan Zeringue is asking for the public’s assistance in locating 15-year-old Malorie Elise Albert of Thibodaux. Malorie was last seen by a family member on June 21, 2022 at approximately 5:30 p.m., getting into a white Toyota Highlander, driven by a young white male with a beard. She had left her residence in the 500 block of Saint Charles Street in Thibodaux and was wearing black shorts and a gray t-shirt with the Nicholls Logo and possibly carrying a light blue backpack. Anyone with information on Malorie’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Thibodaux Police Department at 985-446-5021 or dial 9-1-1.
THIBODAUX, LA

