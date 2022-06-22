ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Hockey fan banned from Avalanche games after spreading friend’s ashes on ice

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WGAU
WGAU
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HxhKo_0gIa1rKa00
Hockey fan banned from Avalanche games after spreading friend’s ashes on ice DENVER, COLORADO - JUNE 18: Darren Helm #43 of the Colorado Avalanche scores a goal during the second period in Game Two of the 2022 NHL Stanley Cup Final against the Tampa Bay Lightning at Ball Arena on June 18, 2022 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images) (Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

DENVER — A man has been banned from hockey gams at Ball Arena in Denver after dumping a bag containing his friend’s ashes onto the ice.

Ryan Clark told the Denver Post that he poured the ashes onto the ice to honor his best friend, and that he has no regrets.

“You know that baseball movie, ‘Angels in the Outfield’? This is the hockey version, right here,” Clark told the paper.

Clark’s best friend of more than a decade, Kyle Stark, died unexpectedly in December 2021, KMGH reported. The pair did a lot together, but especially loved going to Avalanche games together. Some time after the funeral, when Stark’s parents invited Clark to attend a game at Ball Arena, he asked if they could bring some of Stark’s ashes to the game, he told KMGH.

“We had him in a little baggie. We got Kyle over the glass and into the ice,” Clark told KMGH. “An usher had come up to me and was like, ‘Hey dude, what was that?,’ and I said, ‘Well, to be honest with you, that was my best friend, Kyle. He died.”

Clark was asked to leave, and later received a letter from the team saying he was banned from buying tickets for the rest of the season, he told the Denver Post. Despite that, Clark said he has no regrets.

“(It) was probably one of the proudest things I could ever be a part of,” Clark told the Denver Post.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Did Avalanche have too many men on ice for winning goal in Game 4?

The Colorado Avalanche picked up a huge win over the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final on Wednesday, but it did not come without controversy. Nazem Kadri scored the winning goal in overtime to give his team a 3-2 victory and huge 3-1 lead in the series. But the Lightning do not think the goal should have counted.
DENVER, CO
ClutchPoints

Avalanche coach Jared Bednar gets brutally honest on controversial missed call in OT vs. Lightning

The Colorado Avalanche took Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final courtesy of an overtime goal from Nazem Kadri. The goal was not without controversy, however, as the Lightning and head coach Jon Cooper were quick to claim that the referees should have blown the play dead because of a too many men penalty. Avs head coach Jared Bednar has now weighed in on the controversial goal, saying he saw nothing wrong with the play, suggesting that close line changes occur frequently throughout any hockey game, via Michael Traikos.
TAMPA, FL
bloomberglaw.com

Avalanche, Lightning Lawyers Make Moves as Teams Vie for Cup (1)

Colorado Avalanche, Tampa Bay Lightning reshuffle legal ranks. Lightning hire former FedEx Corp. senior counsel to team post. As the Colorado Avalanche prepare Wednesday to defend their 2-1 series lead over the Tampa Bay Lightning in the Stanley Cup Finals, the teams’ legal operations have been making moves. Margaret...
DENVER, CO
ClutchPoints

Avalanche star Nazem Kadri sets insane Stanley Cup Finals history never seen before

The Colorado Avalanche defeated the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Finals. Nazem Kadri’s overtime goal put the two-time defending champions to the sword. And it made history in a way we haven’t seen before. According to NHL Public Relations, Kadri became the ninth player in league history to score an […] The post Avalanche star Nazem Kadri sets insane Stanley Cup Finals history never seen before appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Sports
County
Denver, CO
Denver, CO
Sports
ClutchPoints

Connor McDavid’s Girlfriend Lauren Kyle

Connor McDavid is arguably the best hockey player in the National Hockey League today. Last season, he was unanimously voted as the MVP, marking the second time he won the award. Although his efforts continued to be great this year, as Connor dominated the playoffs, unfortunately the Edmonton Oilers were eliminated by the Colorado Avalanche. […] The post Connor McDavid’s Girlfriend Lauren Kyle appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Ashes#Avalanche#The Denver Post#Kmgh#Cox Media Group
markerzone.com

USA HOCKEY RELEASES WORLD JUNIOR EVALUATION CAMP ROSTER

On Tuesday, USA Hockey announced 60 players that will participate in their World Junior Evaluation Camp in late July to early August. Not only will the 60 players be vying for a spot at the rescheduled 2022 World Juniors in Edmonton in mid-August, they'll also be looking to impress USA Hockey management ahead of the 2023 World Juniors in December.
HOCKEY
markerzone.com

KADRI'S OVERTIME WINNER CLOUDED IN CONTROVERSY

Colorado Avalanche forward Nazim Kadri returned to the lineup and made his impact by scoring the overtime game-winning goal. The puck kind of got stuck underneath the back bar, so it was unclear at first where the puck was and that it actually went in the net. The delayed response...
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ice Hockey
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Colorado Avalanche
NewsBreak
Sports
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
22K+
Followers
74K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy