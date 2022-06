With the hot summer days upon us, it's not only important to take care of yourself, but your four-legged friends too. Nothing makes me more upset than seeing a dog in a hot, steamy car with the windows up when it's over 100 degrees outside. I've seen it so many times, and have reported it on several occasions. However, did you know that if you see an animal in a hot car in Illinois, it is illegal to break the window (even if your intentions are good)?

