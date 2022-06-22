Watch: YMCA Tulsa Seeking Sponsors For Free Swimming Lessons

In the heat of the summer, nothing is better than going for a swim.

Two hundred kids are learning how to swim for free this summer at YWCA Tulsa.

All Swim is for any Tulsa kids and Los Pececitos is a Spanish-speaking class.

The programs take out the financial and language barriers to teach kids how to swim.

"Most of the kids who are participating in these lessons have never had swim lessons before. They've never had safe water experiences before,” said Micah Thompson, Public Relations and Marketing Manager for YWCA Tulsa.

Swimming is a life-saving skill, a reason Thompson said these programs are so important.

She said classes like these were canceled during the height of the pandemic. But this year, 200 kids are signed up for lessons.

The programs are free to families and Thompson said some kids still need sponsors.

"We want everyone to be able to get in the pool and cool off, especially on days like today. So that's what All Swim is about,” Thompson said.

All Swim is a new program open to kids who otherwise couldn't afford swim lessons.

Los Pececitos means "Little Fish." The bilingual class has been open for more than a decade, and the nonprofit is bringing it back in person.

"And we just want all kids, regardless of their finances or their language, to be able to have those fun summer memories in the pool with their friends,” Thompson said.

All Swim is at Lacy Park Pool and Los Pececitos at the YWCA East Community Center.

Thompson said registration for kids is full, but sponsorship is open.

You can find more information here: Free Swim Programs - YWCA Tulsa