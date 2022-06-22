Local amusement parks going cashless starting next week

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — A group of local amusement parks are changing the way guests experience their summer fun by going cashless next week.

Kennywood, Sandcastle and Idlewild will be converting to cashless to provide a “smoother and safer experience for guests,” according to a press release.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Parkgoers can make payments with cards and secure mobile payment systems like Apple Pay and Good Pay. Guests who prefer cash can use the Cash to Card Kiosks throughout each park to load cash onto a prepaid card.

“By transitioning to solely accepting cards or secure mobile payments, we can provide a better, more efficient experience to our guests,” says Kennywood and Sandcastle General Manager Mark Pauls in the release. “We expect to see wait times decrease for food and retail stores, and have added several Cash to Card Kiosks throughout each park to provide guests a simple and easy way to convert their cash onto a card.”

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

Guests can use card to pay for parking, admission into the parks, food and gift shop items.

All three parks accept all major credit and prepaid debit cards, including MasterCard, Visa, American Express and Discover.

Kennywood and Sandcastle will be making the switch on Tuesday, June 28, while Idlewild visitors will be the change go into effect Wednesday, June 29.

©2022 Cox Media Group