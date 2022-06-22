ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allegheny County, PA

Local amusement parks going cashless starting next week

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cxeGl_0gIZysDE00

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — A group of local amusement parks are changing the way guests experience their summer fun by going cashless next week.

Kennywood, Sandcastle and Idlewild will be converting to cashless to provide a “smoother and safer experience for guests,” according to a press release.

Parkgoers can make payments with cards and secure mobile payment systems like Apple Pay and Good Pay. Guests who prefer cash can use the Cash to Card Kiosks throughout each park to load cash onto a prepaid card.

“By transitioning to solely accepting cards or secure mobile payments, we can provide a better, more efficient experience to our guests,” says Kennywood and Sandcastle General Manager Mark Pauls in the release. “We expect to see wait times decrease for food and retail stores, and have added several Cash to Card Kiosks throughout each park to provide guests a simple and easy way to convert their cash onto a card.”

Guests can use card to pay for parking, admission into the parks, food and gift shop items.

All three parks accept all major credit and prepaid debit cards, including MasterCard, Visa, American Express and Discover.

Kennywood and Sandcastle will be making the switch on Tuesday, June 28, while Idlewild visitors will be the change go into effect Wednesday, June 29.

Comments / 10

enahs1180
3d ago

Just one more step closer to the government having complete access/control over all money. They want to track all cash eventually so that they make sure they get every dime they can. There is probably a politician pushing these ideas.

Reply
9
melissa a. addington
3d ago

Was at Idlewild last week; their entire "credit" system shut down and we're ONLY accepting cash. They told us to use their ATM machine to get cash out, but that was broke down as well. I can see this working out well 😂

Reply
5
Connie Nania
3d ago

Also the new generation cannot figure out how to make change due to our great education system

Reply
14
