Stewart-Haas Racing has made changes to Kevin Harvick’s pit crew ahead of Sunday’s Cup race at Nashville Superspeedway (5 p.m. ET on NBC), the team confirmed. The move comes following critical comments by Harvick about the pit crew in two of the last three races. The former Cup champion trails teammate Aric Almirola by seven points for what would be the final playoff spot. Ten races remain in the regular season.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO