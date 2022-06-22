ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Buccaneers to release P Bradley Pinion

By Sam Robinson
 3 days ago
Tampa Bay Buccaneers has released punter Bradley Pinion (8). Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

The Buccaneers will not continue their punting competition into training camp. They are releasing veteran Bradley Pinion, according to NFL.com’s Mike Garafolo (on Twitter).

Tampa Bay drafted Jake Camarda in the fourth round, pointing to Pinion having a true competitor for his post. The team declared that battle over early. This move will not cost the Bucs anything in dead money, with the guarantees on Pinion’s through-2022 contract having been paid. The Bucs will save $2.9M with this release.

A seven-year veteran, Pinion signed a four-year deal worth $11M to join the Bucs in 2019. He had previously been the 49ers’ punter, working in that role from 2015-18. The Clemson alum averaged 45.2 yards per punt during the Bucs’ 2020 Super Bowl LV-winning season, but that figure dropped by nearly three yards last year.

The former fifth-round pick missed only two games during his three-year Tampa Bay stay, but injuries did factor into his tenure. Pinion played through a torn hip labrum last season, but Garafolo notes he passed a physical Tuesday. This should lead to some interest in the 28-year-old specialist ahead of training camp.

