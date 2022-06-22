ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Olathe, KS

Olathe approves first steps for new housing and commercial development on rural land

By Maia Bond
The Kansas City Star
The Kansas City Star
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gtNeY_0gIZyFEF00

Olathe approved the initial steps of a housing and commercial development to be built on what is now land mostly used for agricultural purposes.

At their regular meeting Tuesday, the Olathe City Council voted 6-0 to approve the rezoning, preliminary plat and preliminary development plans for about 156 acres of land north of 175th Street and west of Mur-Len Road.

The applicant wants to build 207 single-family lots, 33 triplex buildings and 17 future commercial lots. There are no current tenants identified for the commercial lots, according to city documents.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ws0Ap_0gIZyFEF00
The preliminary plans for development include 207 single-family homes on the north portion of the property, 33 triplex buildings on the southwest part and commercial space on the southeast part. City of Olathe

An outdoor swimming pool, sand volleyball court, multi-use court, pickleball court, gazebo, play area and pavilion are planned as amenities for the single family area of the development.

The area is zoned as rural property, but the applicant requested to rezone it residential single family and residential low density multifamily for the housing plans.

The council also approved the commercial area to be rezoned as a community center district, but prohibits hospitals, pawn shops and public transportation facilities.

The property was annexed into the city in April, and city documents say it has historically been used for farming, and a farmstead exists on the southwest corner of the property.

Pedestrian plaza areas and connections will be constructed throughout the property and adjacent to future commercial developments, city documents say.

Two new roads will be made, one running east to west and another north to south, along with local streets connecting directly to homes.

Mayor John Bacon said that they need to make sure the commercial developments don’t just look like the back of buildings, because it is meant to be a walkable area. He also raised concerns that 175th Street will continue to grow and become a busier road, so when planning, there should be enough setback on the developments to allow for 175th Street to expand if needed.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
flatlandkc.org

Third and Grand Developer Sweetens Deal, Wins Incentives on Second Try

A $60 million River Market apartment plan won approval for tax incentives Thursday the second time around after sweetening the development deal to guarantee more union labor. The 246-unit apartment plan proposed for a public parking lot northeast of Third and Grand was approved for a 25-year property tax abatement from the Planned Industrial Expansion Authority on a 9-4 vote.
KANSAS CITY, KS
The Kansas City Star

We Buy Apartment Buildings

UnitedPoint Capital’s Brooks Mosier and Nick Barela have extensive experience not only in buying and selling single-family homes but also multifamily real estate. UnitedPoint Capital acquires multifamily properties ranging from duplexes to several hundred-unit apartment complexes. Brooks and Nick have been involved in a myriad of different types of transactions that include full clear-out rehabs with total reposition of multifamily assets, and momentum value-add apartment repositioning. Past multifamily deals range from multiple six-figure renovations to slight improvements on managing the property more efficiently in order to add value and capture equity. The company stabilizes and revitalizes the asset, bringing the condition up to what is currently desired by today’s prospective tenants.
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Government
Olathe, KS
Business
Olathe, KS
Government
City
Olathe, KS
Local
Kansas Business
martincitytelegraph.com

Neighbors voice concerns over prospective homeless housing location

“What business will want to come in here knowing right across the street there is a major facility for the homeless.”. Neighbors voice concerns over prospective homeless housing location. By John Sharp. A proposal by KCMO city staff to possibly purchase the 99-room America’s Best Value Inn at 11801 Blue...
GRANDVIEW, MO
KSNT News

8-hour power outage impacts Topeka residents

Update: As of 9:39 p.m. the power outage has been repaired. TOPEKA (KSNT) – Residents in a Southeast Topeka neighborhood have been without power for several hours on Friday due to maintenance issues. Around 80 people have been left without power since 10:56 a.m. in 90 degree heat after an Evergy crew tried to replace […]
TOPEKA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Commercial Area#Urban Construction#The Olathe City Council
KSN News

Some Evergy customers to pay more starting in 2023

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Starting next year, Evergy customers will start paying part of the cost of a winter storm from last year. Most residential customers in the KSN viewing area will see their monthly bill increase by $2.82 for two years, starting April of 2023. However, some Evergy customers closer to Kansas City will […]
WICHITA, KS
KSNT News

Lake Shawnee warning will extend into July 4

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The algae at Lake Shawnee is still a problem, however, authorities say people don’t need to avoid the lake, just stay clear of areas where the algae blooms are visible. Philip Harris, Deputy Communications Director for the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, said the blue-green algae warning will extend into the […]
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
Fort Leavenworth Lamp

Officials discuss future of post housing

Russell Toof/Fort Leavenworth Garrison Public Affairs Office. Officials from U.S. Army Installation Management Command, U.S. Army Materiel Command, Fort Leavenworth, Michaels Military Housing and others spent three days at a housing summit to discuss the future of housing on Fort Leavenworth. Discussions covered a multitude of topics ranging from the...
LEAVENWORTH, KS
KCTV 5

Heartland Coca Cola Bottling Company

At Heartland, our culture is built around putting people ﬁrst. We produce, sell, and distribute the highest quality and best tasting beverages in the world by honoring the principle of “Do unto others as you would have them do unto you.”. At our Lenexa, Kansas production facility we...
LENEXA, KS
The Kansas City Star

The Kansas City Star

Kansas City, MO
6K+
Followers
912
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Kansas City Star and kansascity.com are among the most dominant news sources in the middle of the country. Known for journalism that resounds at a local, regional and national level, The Star produces a wide range of content, from hard-hitting investigations and government accountability journalism to wall-to-wall coverage from its nationally recognized and award-winning sports team.

 https://www.kansascity.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy