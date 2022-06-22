LEGO ICONS Galaxy Explorer includes landing legs, opening rear doors & a retractable ramp

Perfect photoshoots and videos wherever with the SmallRig RC 120B Bi-color Point-Source Video Light. It adopts COB high luminescence efficiency integrated with surface light source technology to provide the best environment for photographers. Moreover, it features high-quality lamp beads to ensure the accuracy and stability to complement any photoshoot. The SmallRig RC 120B Bi-color Point-Source Video Light also emits 52,800 lumens within 1 meter for plenty of light. Above all, with an extensive temperature range of 2700–6500K, you can adjust how warm or cool you want the light source to be. Additionally, this light offers multiple light effects: Flash, Lightning, Paparazzi, Party, Flame, Breath, Fireworks, TV, and more. Overall, it’s suitable for an array of projects, including livestreaming, video production, photography, and videography.
