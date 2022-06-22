ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lego

LEGO ICONS Galaxy Explorer includes landing legs, opening rear doors & a retractable ramp

By Amy Poole
 2 days ago

Craft realistic features of a spaceship with the LEGO ICONS Galaxy Explorer. It includes the blended delta wing configuration of the original craft. In fact, it...

SmallRig RC 120B Bi-color Point-Source Video Light offers ultra-quiet cooling & lamp beads

Perfect photoshoots and videos wherever with the SmallRig RC 120B Bi-color Point-Source Video Light. It adopts COB high luminescence efficiency integrated with surface light source technology to provide the best environment for photographers. Moreover, it features high-quality lamp beads to ensure the accuracy and stability to complement any photoshoot. The SmallRig RC 120B Bi-color Point-Source Video Light also emits 52,800 lumens within 1 meter for plenty of light. Above all, with an extensive temperature range of 2700–6500K, you can adjust how warm or cool you want the light source to be. Additionally, this light offers multiple light effects: Flash, Lightning, Paparazzi, Party, Flame, Breath, Fireworks, TV, and more. Overall, it’s suitable for an array of projects, including livestreaming, video production, photography, and videography.
ELECTRONICS
Canyon Spectral Young Hero kids’ full-suspension trail bike provides maximum fun

Receive the perfect balance of control and stability with the Canyon Spectral Young Hero kids’ full-suspension trail bike. Specifically designed for a small frame, it allows youth to ride comfortably with no limitations. And, while it might be on the smaller side, it offers maximum performance and rides like an adult bike. Moreover, this kids’ full-suspension trail bike sports an aluminum frame and optimized suspension kinematics for control and balance. The Canyon Spectral Young Hero’s geometry maximizes the fun factor on any trial. In fact, the slack head tube angle, extended reach, and reduced-offset forks all coincide for high-speed stability and low-speed handling. Finally, it includes a robust form with 150 mm travel. And you can individually dial in the low-speed compression and rebound to suit your riding style.
Linus Verthman reimagined Swiss modular watch has a tool-free QuickSwitch™ mechanism

Personalize your Linus Verthman modular watch in seconds with no tools required. It’s a truly modular Swiss watch that won’t break the bank. Featuring a patent-pending QuickSwitch™ mechanism, this modular timepiece collection allows you to make changes in just seconds. The modular components include the Base, the Core, and the Strap—all of these parts are fully interchangeable. Strap options include a rubber strap, leather strap, and a Milanese band. With endless colorways and strap varieties to choose and combine with, all you have to do is insert the core with the base, click on your desired strap, and go. It requires no tools whatsoever, so you can effortlessly switch whenever you desire. Finally, fit for your wrist, this Swiss watch brand was 4 years in the making.
LIFESTYLE
Native Union Maison Kitsuné Monochrome Fox Head for AirPods 3rd Gen provides protection

Protect your earbuds every day with the Native Union Maison Kitsuné Monochrome Fox Head for AirPods 3rd Gen. Crafted with 100% recycled TPU, it’s kind on the Earth while safeguarding your earphones from life on the go. In fact, its super sleek and thin shape has a pocket-friendly design while remaining reliably protective. Moreover, this durable case for AirPods 3rd Gen has a smooth, minimalist style and a sleek aluminum clip to attach it to your backpack. It also offers hassle-free access to your buds, the charging port, and controls. It’s even compatible with wireless charging. Finally, this case is a great way to welcome spring with an iconic fox and a lively finish to give your music a burst of energy.
DJI RS 3 camera stabilizer features dual-layered quick-release plates for easy mounting

Achieve professional footage when you have the DJI RS 3 camera stabilizer. It has dual-layered quick-release plates, enabling you to mount your camera quickly and easily. Best of all, you won’t need to re-balance the gimbal after swapping out a new battery or memory card. Moreover, this camera stabilizer includes a newly added fine-tuning knob on the tilt axis. This allows your camera to slide forward or backward with millimeter-grade precision. Furthermore, the DJI RS 3 lets you get up and running quickly. Simply press and hold the power button, and the axes automatically lock and enter sleep mode. This makes transportation and travel more efficient. Meanwhile, this photography gadget supports wireless shutter control, saving time and effort with every use. Finally, weighing only 2.8 pounds, it’s easy to hold, and it has a 6.6-pound load capacity to support mainstream cameras.
ELECTRONICS
CarBuzz.com

Volkswagen's New Truck Shows Off Its Ford Touchscreen

The wait is almost over to see the new Volkswagen Amarok pickup truck. A full reveal will take place on July 7, 2022, after numerous teasers have already shown us the stylish new headlights and rugged looking rear end. If you live in the US and are unfamiliar with this model, the VW Amarok is a mid-size truck that's been sold globally since 2010. VW never brought it stateside because of our infamous Chicken Tax, which heavily taxes any truck not built in North America.
CARS
Gingko Smart Galaxy Lamp captures the stars and galaxies from the sky for a calming glow

Feel calmer in your living space or at your workstation with the Gingko Smart Galaxy Lamp. It projects the beauty of the stars and galaxies in the night sky and rotates them in your home for a calming glow. In fact, it offers a color temperature of 2,700–5,000k for a tranquil experience that isn’t too bright or harsh. Moreover, the Gingko Smart Galaxy Lamp sits on a black wooden base to create a floating illusion. In particular, the powerful built-in magnets suspend and slowly rotate the sphere mid-air. Furthermore, this lamp uses biodegradable PLS material and reclaimed wood for a sustainable touch. Overall, it makes the perfect bedside table if you’re looking to be close to nature without venturing outdoors.
ELECTRONICS
NewsBreak
Lego
insideevs.com

Volkswagen ID. Aero Concept Sedan Teased Again, Will Debut June 27

Volkswagen has released new design sketches of the ID. Aero, its first global fully electric sedan that will first launch in China and will later be available in North America and Europe. The model was initially scheduled to debut in China in late April but since the Beijing Auto Show...
CARS
DexShell DEXFUZE Waterproof Drylite Gloves work with touchscreens to keep you connected

Get rid of soggy hands and stay connected and warm with the innovative DEXFUZE Waterproof Drylite Gloves by DexShell. Totally waterproof, windproof, and breathable, they keep your hands comfortable no matter how chilly it is. Featuring the DEXFUZE technology, these lightweight dexterous gloves have a 3-bonded-in-1 fabric construction. This includes an ergonomic outer shell, a seamless-knit luxurious merino wool glove inner, and a high-performance Porelle insert. Not only that, but this engineered glove technology ensures there is zero movement between the glove layers. So it avoids the liner slippage hassle that occurs with sewn-in membrane inserts. Furthermore, they also come with a touchscreen design. So you maintain cozy digits as you text in cold and wet conditions without cumbersome bulk.
APPLE
Motor1.com

Ford Maverick Spy Shots Hint At Future Plug-In Hybrid With AWD

The Ford Maverick is one of the Blue Oval’s newest offerings, and it’s been a hot seller since it went on sale. The bite-sized pickup is available with a hybrid powertrain that powers the front wheels, but an all-wheel-drive version with electrification might be in the works. New spy shots have captured a Maverick out testing with some odd and revealing modifications.
CARS
Best drones and accessories for your summer photography

Whether you’re backpacking through the Italian Riviera, lounging by the beach in the Bahamas, or just exploring your favorite local park, the best drones and accessories for your summer photography capture your favorite summer memories in stunning height and detail. From lightweight, portable models to professional kits, there’s something for every kind of photographer here.
ELECTRONICS
Lenovo Slim 9i carbon-neutral laptop features an up-to-4K OLED PureSight touch screen

Redefine the meaning of portability with the Lenovo Slim 9i carbon-neutral laptop. It features a 14″ 16:10 up-to-4K OLED PureSight touch screen display. Best of all, the brand’s PureSight visual experience on the optional 4K OLED screen delivers ultra-sharp detail for rich colors. In fact, with Vesa Certified Display HDR True Black 500, this laptop provides deep blacks and vibrant lights. Moreover, it’s ideal for eco-conscious individuals without any compromises on luxury. In fact, it includes premium entertainment features, AI-powered performance, and a comfort-edge design with rounded, smooth contours. Furthermore, the Lenovo Slim 9i features 12th Gen Intel Core processors, and the Lenovo A.I. Core 2.0 delivers smart security with hardware-level encryption. Finally, depending on the task and amount of system load, the engine adjusts hardware performance and fan speed for accelerated performance.
ELECTRONICS
Bellroy Venture Duffel 40L provides easy access to pack with ease without rummaging around

Conveniently pack your personal belongings for a weekend away with the Bellroy Venture Duffel 40L. It features a main zipper that opens ultrawide, enabling you to pack and find things with ease. Moreover, the Bellroy Venture Duffel 40L includes 3 carry modes. And the shoulder strap offers 2 mounting positions: over the shoulder and across the back. Best of all, it includes soft-edge handles for comfortable transportation. This backpack also comes with a water-resistant sack to keep dirty, wet garments separate from the rest. Furthermore, it features an external quick-access pocket with a key clip to keep your essentials to hand. Meanwhile, the interior elevated mesh zip pockets allow you to organize your belongings. Overall, it boasts a no-frills design with no excess bells and whistles to withstand daily use and reduce snagging.
Scewo BRO electric wheelchair carries you comfortably & safely up & down straight stairs

Combat stairs with ease when you have the Scewo BRO electric wheelchair. Equipped with sensors, it continuously measures the environment, enabling you to safely travel up and down straight stairs on 2 wheels. Simply move the joystick in your desired direction while the optional reversing camera allows you to monitor your surroundings. Moreover, this electric wheelchair offers a maximum incline of 72%. Best of all, it provides the perfect balance and support to conquer bumps and inclines. In fact, it automatically adjusts the seat, so you feel comfortable and supported while sitting upright. Furthermore, the Scewo BRO travels at a maximum speed of 10 km/h, and the battery allows you to travel up to 35 km on a single charge. Finally, it becomes more intelligent and constantly learns thanks to regular software updates.
Motor1.com

2023 Hyundai Ioniq 6 Looks Unrealistically Sleek In New Official Teaser

It was March 2020 when Hyundai signaled its intentions toward developing a Tesla Model 3 rival by introducing the Prophecy concept. The electric sedan looked more or less like a four-door Porsche 911 EV, but subsequent spy shots of prototypes revealed some major design changes. For the latest teaser image of the production car, the South Korean marque has gone back in time by showing the zero-emissions saloon in a too-good-to-be-true sketch.
CARS
Goal Zero Yeti 1000X power station charges medium-to-large appliances in a compact form

Charge a microwave, a refrigerator, a light bulb, a phone, and other medium-to-large appliances with the Goal Zero Yeti 1000X portable power station. Including a myriad of ports, including 60W USB-C Power Delivery, multiple USB-A ports, regulated 12V, and two 120V AC ports. So it accommodates various devices using its 983 Wh lithium-ion battery. On average, this portable power station charges a smartphone 82 times, a tablet 33 times, and a laptop 20 times. It also charges a microwave for 1 hour, most TVs for 10 hours, and a full-size refrigerator for 15 hours. Moreover, the Goal Zero Yeti 1000X is ideal for workshops, off-grid events, camping, and emergency power in an outage. Finally, use the Sun to power this gadget with the portable solar panels while you’re away from the grid.
ELECTRONICS
