Rising Sun, IN

Rabbit Hash Ferry Eliminates Ride Rate for Next Two Months

By Travis Thayer
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Rising Sun, Ind.) – There is no better time to take the ferry between Rising...

Comments / 0

 

Treasure Hunter Locates Lost Pirate Riches in Cincinnati Park?

A treasure hunter in search of an apocryphal stash of lost pirate riches believes that he has located the horde's hiding spot in a Cincinnati park. According to a local media report, Adam Means' quest began two years ago when the personal trainer found himself out of work due to the pandemic and began looking into tales of legendary lost treasures. "It was something else to kind of occupy my time," he recalled, "but then I got more into it." One particular story that piqued Means' interest was that of a horde of riches that a steamboat pirate had purportedly hidden in what is now Cincinnati's spacious Eden Park. Intrigued by the possibility that the account could be true, the trainer-turned-treasure hunter set about trying to find it.
CINCINNATI, OH
Aurora Family Aquatic Center Ribbon Cutting Scheduled for July 2

The event will feature entertainment and a grill out. The Aurora Family Aquatic Center. Photo by Travis Thayer, Eagle Country 99.3. (Aurora, Ind.) – Community members are invited to the official ribbon cutting ceremony at the brand-new Aurora Family Aquatic Center. The ribbon cutting ceremony will be held on...
AURORA, IN
The Rockin' Taco Fest returns to Northern Kentucky with music, dance lessons and food

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Rockin' Taco Fest returns to Northern Kentucky June 24-26. Local resaurants will be selling all kinds of tacos at the Covington Plaza -- right next to the Roebling Suspention Bridge. There will also be live latin music and salsa dance lessons. Maria Jose Alvarado with Mis Sabores and David Wertheim from Coldiron Events talk about the festival.
KENTUCKY STATE
#Rabbit#Hash#What To Do#Local Life#Travel Info
Lucky Number 19 Ends Milan American Legion Treasure Hunt

A Ripley County Jail employee took home just under a million dollars after taxes. Taylor Waldman is presented a ceremonial check from Trustee Mike Hildebrand and Commander Walt Ruggles. Photo by Milan American Legion Post 0235. (Milan, Ind.) – The number 19 was the lucky number on Monday night.
MILAN, IN
Lane Closures Scheduled for I-275 Carroll Cropper Bridge Inspection

The inspection is expected to start on Monday, June 27. (Petersburg, Ky.) - A routine bridge inspection of the Carroll Cropper Bridge over the Ohio River will require a single lane closure starting June 27. The bridge connects Kentucky and Indiana. The single lane closure will start on I-275 eastbound...
PETERSBURG, KY
Electric aircraft performs test flight between two NKY Amazon facilities

HEBRON, Ky. — BETA Technologies, a developer of electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft and charging systems—which Amazon invested in through its Climate Pledge Fund—on Thursday performed a test flight of its ALIA electric aircraft between two Amazon Air Hubs in the Northern Kentucky/Ohio region, the first-ever test of an electric aircraft at Amazon facilities.
KENTUCKY STATE
Road Closures Scheduled for Bridge Overlay Project in Dearborn Co.

The closures are set for early next week. (Dearborn County, Ind.) - A bridge overlay project will require two road closures in Dearborn County next week. According to the Dearborn County Highway Department, Cold Springs Road will close on Monday, June 27 from 7:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. The location...
DEARBORN COUNTY, IN
Rising Sun, IN
Spend the Night at this Haunted Opera House in Kentucky

I am convinced that there are two types of people in this world. The first are the ones (like me) who cover their eyes during scary movies and still somehow mange to jump out of their seat (It's that music, I tell ya). The second are the ones who celebrate Halloween for months on end and are more interested in people's real encounters with ghosts than the special effects of Hollywood. My aunt and uncle fall into the latter as they use their PTO from work to schedule ghost hunts all over Indiana and Ohio.
KENTUCKY STATE
Dearborn County 4-H Fair Winners Announced

There is still more fair fun to enjoy Friday and Saturday. Dearborn County 4-H (1) Facebook. (Lawrenceburg, Ind.) - It has been an eventful week at the Dearborn County 4-H and Community Fair. So far, champions and top performers have been announced in the following contests: 4-H Royalty, Alpaca, Cats...
DEARBORN COUNTY, IN
Ripley County Courthouse Square

Overlooking the Ohio River in Aurora, the beautiful Hillforest Victorian House Museum was built in 1855 for industrialist Thomas Graff. Its unique shape is said to be inspired by steamboats of the 19th century. The site has been operating as a historic house museum since 1956 and is one of 11 National Historic Landmarks in southern Indiana. Hillforest opens for tours today and hosts many special events throughout the season. Overlooking the Ohio River in Aurora, the beautiful Hillforest Victorian House Museum was built in 1855 for industrialist Thomas Graff. Its unique shape is said to be inspired by steamboats of the 19th century. The site has been operating as a historic house museum since 1956 and is one of 11 National Historic Landmarks in southern Indiana. Hillforest open NOW…Tuesday - Friday, 11 AM - 3 PM (last tour begins at 2:15 PM) and Saturday and Sunday, 1 - 5 PM (last tour begins at 4:15 PM). (Closed major holidays). Available for special events and teas!
AURORA, IN
Logistics company snags last, largest building in Walton’s industrial park

A logistics company has signed a lease for more than 1 million square feet of space in Walton. Commonwealth Inc., based in St. Bernard, Ohio, is a third-party logistics company of around 80 employees. The group signed a long-term lease for IDI Logistics’ Park South B building in Walton, which holds nearly 1.1 million square feet of space. Located at 61 Logistics Blvd. in Boone County, the lease takes IDI’s largest building off the market and more than doubles the space in Commonwealth’s portfolio.
WALTON, KY
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway winners announced

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Deborah Rudy is the big winner in our St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway. She won a $525,000 home in Batavia courtesy of Fischer Homes. The Tickets on Sale Prize - a $2,500 Recreations Outlet gift card - is going to Barry Montgomery. The First Week Prize -...
BATAVIA, OH
Florence businesses bracing for Turfway tourists

The newly renovated Turfway Park is just a few months away from reopening, and surrounding businesses are working to maximize the nearby attraction. Improvements to Florence’s Turfway Park are on schedule, according to City of Florence Community and Business Development Director Joshua Hunt. Churchill Downs Inc. is steering the $145 million renovation, which is due to be completed for a grand reopening in the fall.
FLORENCE, KY
OKI Welcomes First McKinney Climate Fellow, to Advance Sustainability Initiatives in Dearborn Co.

CINCINNATI - The Ohio-Kentucky-Indiana Regional Council of Governments (OKI) has recorded a “first” in a long tradition of sponsoring some of the region’s most challenging internships. The agency is hosting a McKinney Climate Fellow this summer to advance sustainability and climate initiatives that will benefit Dearborn County,...
DEARBORN COUNTY, IN
Kroger raising gas pump 'hold' to $150 on debit cards

If you buy your gas at Kroger fuel centers, watch out for a bigger hold fee on your debit or credit card, starting this week. As gas prices soar, those hold fees are rising too. Linda Begley of Middletown stopped to fill up her gas tank at a nearby Kroger...
MIDDLETOWN, OH

