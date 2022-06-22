ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Ravens LB Jaylon Ferguson dies at age 26

By Sam Robinson
 2 days ago
Baltimore Ravens linebacker Jaylon Ferguson has passed away at age 26.

Ravens linebacker Jaylon Ferguson died at age 26, according to a team announcement Wednesday morning. No cause of death has been provided.

The former Louisiana Tech standout had been with the Ravens since 2019, joining the team as a third-round pick.

“We are profoundly saddened by the tragic passing of Jaylon Ferguson,” the team said in a statement. “He was a kind, respectful young man with a big smile and infectious personality. We express our heartfelt condolences to Jaylon’s family and friends as we mourn a life lost much too soon.”

Ferguson served mostly as a rotational edge rusher with Baltimore, accumulating 4.5 sacks during his three-year pro career. He started nine games as a rookie and one during the 2020 season. But in college, the 6-foot-5 defender was a historically prolific sack artist.

Ferguson’s 45 sacks at Louisiana Tech are the most in Division I-FBS history. The Louisiana native played extensively in all four years at the mid-major program and closed out his college career with a 17-sack season in 2018, a campaign that earned him Conference USA Defensive Player of the Year acclaim.

This tragedy comes during an offseason in which the NFL has lost 24-year-old Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins and 25-year-old Cardinals cornerback Jeff Gladney.

Deadline

Tony Siragusa Dies: Super Bowl Winner, Former Fox Sports NFL Analyst & TV Host Was 55

Click here to read the full article. Tony Siragusa, the hulking former NFL defensive tackle who won a Super Bowl with the 2000 Baltimore Ravens, co-hosted the TV series Man Caves and was an NFL sideline analyst at Fox Sports, has died. He was 55. The news was shared on social media by Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay, but he did not provide details. Full of personality and nicknamed “The Goose” during his 12 NFL seasons, Siragusa was part of the Ravens defense that was considered among the greatest of all time. He began his career the Colts, making the 1990...
NFL
Yardbarker

Tom Brady reacts to Rob Gronkowski comeback prediction

Tom Brady had a funny response to the prediction from Rob Gronkowski’s agent about what it could take for the tight end to come out of retirement. Drew Rosenhaus, who represents Gronk, said he wouldn’t be surprised if the 33-year-old returns to the NFL in the future. He predicted that, if Brady called Gronk during the season about a possible return, Gronk would be interested.
NFL
The Spun

Breaking: Former NFL Star Tony Siragusa Dead At 55

Former NFL defensive tackle Tony Siragusa has passed away at the age of 55. Jamal Lewis, who played alongside Siragusa on the Baltimore Ravens' 2000 championship squad, confirmed his former teammate's death to TMZ Sports. The news comes on the same day that linebacker Jaylen Ferguson was confirmed dead. He...
BALTIMORE, MD
Yardbarker

Browns Fans React To Former Player Signing With Steelers

The Browns will get a chance to play a familiar face twice next season. Free agent Larry Ogunjobi, who played defensive tackle for Cleveland for four seasons between 2017 and 2021, recently signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Ogunjobi lined up at defensive tackle for the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Larry Brown Sports

Ray Lewis releases statement about death of Tony Siragusa

Ray Lewis was among many who paid tribute to former teammate Tony Siragusa on Wednesday. Siragusa and Lewis were teammates on the title-winning 2000 Baltimore Ravens team, and Lewis paid tribute in a statement released Wednesday. Referring to Siragusa as “like a brother,” Lewis called his former teammate the “ultimate competitor” and encouraged everyone to “hug your loved ones for Goose.”
NFL
