Ravens LB Jaylon Ferguson dies at age 26

Baltimore Ravens linebacker Jaylon Ferguson has passed away at age 26. Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Ravens linebacker Jaylon Ferguson died at age 26, according to a team announcement Wednesday morning. No cause of death has been provided.

The former Louisiana Tech standout had been with the Ravens since 2019, joining the team as a third-round pick.

“We are profoundly saddened by the tragic passing of Jaylon Ferguson,” the team said in a statement. “He was a kind, respectful young man with a big smile and infectious personality. We express our heartfelt condolences to Jaylon’s family and friends as we mourn a life lost much too soon.”

Ferguson served mostly as a rotational edge rusher with Baltimore, accumulating 4.5 sacks during his three-year pro career. He started nine games as a rookie and one during the 2020 season. But in college, the 6-foot-5 defender was a historically prolific sack artist.

Ferguson’s 45 sacks at Louisiana Tech are the most in Division I-FBS history. The Louisiana native played extensively in all four years at the mid-major program and closed out his college career with a 17-sack season in 2018, a campaign that earned him Conference USA Defensive Player of the Year acclaim.

This tragedy comes during an offseason in which the NFL has lost 24-year-old Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins and 25-year-old Cardinals cornerback Jeff Gladney.