Thomaston, AL

Watermelon Festival Saturday, June 25 in Thomaston

By Staff Reports
Demopolis Times
 3 days ago

The annual Watermelon Festival will be in Thomaston this Saturday,...

www.demopolistimes.com

CBS42.com

Mega Chevron gas station opens in Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The largest mega Chevron gas station in West Alabama is now open in the Alberta community. It is the only gas station in Tuscaloosa that features charging stations for electric cars. Tuscaloosa City Council President Kip Tyner says the Extra Mile market and gas station...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
lowndessignal.com

Slain Sheriff “Big” John Williams honored with memorial ride

The sound of motorcycles starting their engines could be heard throughout downtown Hayneville Saturday, marking the beginning of the third annual Ramblin’ Thunder 4/5 Motorcycle Ride. The event was created to honor the late Lowndes County Sheriff “Big” John Williams, and the proceeds benefit the Sheriff John Williams Memorial Scholarship Fund. Sheriff John Williams would have celebrated his 65th birthday June 14.
LOWNDES COUNTY, AL
selmasun.com

Suspect charged with murder of Selma woman at manufacturing plant

A woman suspected in the murder of another woman from Selma has been charged with capital murder that took place on early Thursday morning at a manufacturing plant in Dallas County. According to Alabama News Network, authorities confirmed that the victim's name was Kadeejia Lee, 28. The suspect was identified...
SELMA, AL

