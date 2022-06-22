Watermelon Festival Saturday, June 25 in Thomaston

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The largest mega Chevron gas station in West Alabama is now open in the Alberta community. It is the only gas station in Tuscaloosa that features charging stations for electric cars. Tuscaloosa City Council President Kip Tyner says the Extra Mile market and gas station...
Road projects in Dallas and Perry counties have been awarded funds from the Annual Grant Program under the Rebuild Alabama Act, according to an announcement from Gov. Kay Ivey. “I have said it time and again, but Alabama’s roads and bridges needed some work, but we are making substantial progress...
The sound of motorcycles starting their engines could be heard throughout downtown Hayneville Saturday, marking the beginning of the third annual Ramblin’ Thunder 4/5 Motorcycle Ride. The event was created to honor the late Lowndes County Sheriff “Big” John Williams, and the proceeds benefit the Sheriff John Williams Memorial Scholarship Fund. Sheriff John Williams would have celebrated his 65th birthday June 14.
DALLAS COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - An employee of Seoyon E-Hwa Interior Systems is dead and another employee is charged in her murder following a shooting outside the car parts supplier near Craig Field. Dallas County Sheriff Michael Granthum said Cherrell Tyus, 29, is accused of killing 28-year-old Kadeejia Lee before...
A woman suspected in the murder of another woman from Selma has been charged with capital murder that took place on early Thursday morning at a manufacturing plant in Dallas County. According to Alabama News Network, authorities confirmed that the victim's name was Kadeejia Lee, 28. The suspect was identified...
Comments / 0