ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Kittens Guide To The Ultimate LGBTQIA+ Party Playlist

By Elizabeth Denton
StyleCaster
StyleCaster
 3 days ago

Click here to read the full article.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

What does it mean to “push the boundaries?” For DJ, producer and LGBTQIA+ activist, Lauren “Kittens” Abedini , that’s pushing past expectations from society and family to live authentically. Kittens teamed up with YSL Beauty to tell this story as part of the brand’s Push the Boundaries documentary series. The first-generation Iranian-American fights insecurities and imposter syndrome as a woman in the male-dominated DJ industry and challenges cultural stereotypes to break the mold right at home.

STYLECASTER sat down with Kittens to find out how she lives her authentic self every day in the face of a society that wants to put you in a box. She also filled us in on her fave YSL Beauty products to get her look, as well as the Pride playlist to get you in the mood this month.

Why YSL Beauty Was the Perfect Pride Partner

“My first bag was YSL. The edginess and darkness to it, mixed with the chic vibe, it just feels like my vibe. As far as the beauty brand, before I got into music, I was a makeup artist, so I’m very picky.”

“I’ve always had a close relationship with makeup and beauty. I grew up as a dancer, in competitive dance and ballet. I always did my own makeup because my dad would take me to dance competitions when my mom wasn’t there. Then it because an important part of my identity growing up, how to express myself. Then I got into doing makeup professionally and then being a DJ and performing and doing my own makeup for shows and tours and photoshoots. It’s been this one constant in my life that’s my time every single day to make myself feel grounded and confident and centered and just me.”

Her Current YSL Beauty Must-Haves

“I love Lash Clash Mascara ($29 at Sephora ). I really like the Crushliner ($29 at Nordstrom ) so I can do a little smoky eye. I really like the Nu Glow in Balm ($36 at Sephora ) so much. It’s this primer that’s really hydrating but not sticky. It makes your skin feel plump and yummy. I love the really sparkling eyeshadows, the Sequin Crush eyeshadows ($30 at Violet Grey ). I wet them and then put them on and it’s just so good.”

How Being a Part of the LGBTQIA+ Community Inspires Her

“I think being a part of a community that is fighting against norms and societal standards has made me feel more comfortable expressing myself authentically. There are all these expectations in society to look a certain way and be a certain thing and to be part of a community that’s saying ‘fuck that, be you. Whatever that looks like, whatever that means.’ That’s made it more empowering for me to do whatever I want, whether that’s a crazy makeup look or not having anything really visible on and just a clean face because that’s how I feel most powerful that day.”

How She Pushes the Boundaries at Home

“My dad’s Middle Eastern. He was an immigrant from Iran. I’m so in touch with the community and love my Persian culture so much. But there are some stereotypes and expectations, like, you become a doctor and you become an engineer. You get married and it looks like this and this is what your partner looks like and how your life is supposed to go. It’s a controlled path. I was like, ‘yeah, I don’t think that’s going to work.'”

“I had to stand my ground and feel very rooted in the decisions I was making, really understand who I am, what I stand for, what I like, how I want to present to the world, who I want to love.

How She Pushes the Boundaries in Music

“I have my own boundaries I have to constantly push away. I have a new song called Let It Go . I’m very hypercritical of myself, I don’t know if I’m good enough, I don’t know if this is good enough. Holding yourself back with insecurities and self-criticism. I got to a point where I needed to let all this stuff go, do what feels best and remind myself that being and doing whatever feels right is the move and it doesn’t need to fit any mold.”

Her Pride Playlist

“I’m the kind of person who has 90 different playlists depending on my vibe. I have a She/Her/They playlist. My podcast is called She/Her/They. The first season of it was all focused on musicians who are part of the LGBTQ community and it all started because of this playlist I made that centers queer women and non-binary people who are art artists. Kehlani is on there. We’ve got Demi Lovato , Syd, Hayley Kiyoko , Halsey is on there. We’ve got a bunch of bigger names and up-and-coming people like Azyan, who is an incredible singer.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ntxMQ_0gIZva6f00

More from StyleCaster Best of StyleCaster

Comments / 0

Related
StyleCaster

Apparently, I’ve Been Wearing Fenty Beauty’s Ultra-Viral Lip Stain All Wrong

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. When I first tried Fenty Beauty’s new lip stain, I was surprised at the shiny, hydrating finish. It was unlike any other stain I tried. I popped it on, looked in the mirror and forgot about it. Well, now that Fenty Beauty’s Poutsicle Hydrating Lip Stain has gone viral on TikTok, it seems I’ve been wearing the new launch all wrong. It’s gotten so popular, that it’s sold out at Sephora but don’t worry...
MAKEUP
StyleCaster

This ‘Magical’ Cream Reverses Sun Damage & Corrects Skin Tone For Under $20

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. If you want to know the truth about a product, head to the reviews. You can always tell the difference between someone who’s, well, a bot, versus someone who’s genuinely excited about the product and just had to share it with the rest of the world. The latter is definitely the case with RoC’s five-in-one anti-aging moisturizer that has SPF built right in. “I’m 47 and get told repeatedly that I have a baby...
SKIN CARE
StyleCaster

How To Celebrate Midsummer, Because It’s A Beautiful Time To Charge Your Crystals

Click here to read the full article. Between the blossoming flowers and late night sunsets, who doesn’t love the idea of Midsummer? If you’re in the mood to reconnect with your pagan ancestors, you might be wondering how to celebrate Midsummer, because it occurs between the days of June 19 and 25. This is a time in which the sun is at its highest peak, which means that the days are longer and more vibrant. This also represents the changing of seasons, from spring to summer. And, the progress of life as we know it because the sun is the...
LIFESTYLE
StyleCaster

TikTok Users Love This $24 Botox Alternative That Works Overnight—& We Have a 30% Off Exclusive

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. Wouldn’t it be so nice to go to sleep and wake up with totally wrinkle-free skin the next morning? A girl can dream. Luckily, there are a ton of botox alternatives out there that plump and smooth skin so well, you’ll feel like your wrinkles were wiped away overnight. Among the most heralded: Frownies wrinkle patches. The name might sound familiar to you—the wrinkle patches went viral on TikTok earlier this year thanks to...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kehlani
Person
Demi Lovato
Person
Hayley Kiyoko
Person
Halsey
StyleCaster

A Definitive Guide to Every Makeup Product Hailey Bieber Uses—Including The Concealer That’s Like a ‘Lightbulb For Your Skin’

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. While we not so patiently wait for Hailey Bieber’s Rhode skincare line to launch, we’re taking a moment to highlight some of the model’s favorite beauty products. We’ve already covered her entire skincare sequence, after all. She stays on top of so many trends, like “sunburn blush” and fluffy model brows that have us dying to know exactly what she uses. Luckily, we didn’t have to dig too deep because Mrs. Bieber shares...
MAKEUP
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#Lgbtqia#Playlists#Kitten#Sunscreen#Racism#Iranian#Pride
StyleCaster

Wendy Williams Is ‘Sickened’ by How Her Show Was Canceled—She’s ‘Hurt’ It Ended Without Her

Click here to read the full article. A painful goodbye. Ever since Wendy Williams’ show was canceled, the talk show host has been taking things rather hard. An insider revealed to the UK’s Sun that the daytime TV host was very sad to see The Wendy Williams Show have its last run without her. The insider told The Sun on June 23, 2022, that Wendy felt very sad to see her show go. “I know Wendy is incredibly hurt right now. Last week was a tough week for her,” the insider said. The Wendy Williams Show ended on June 17, 2022,...
TV & VIDEOS
StyleCaster

Jennifer Aniston Just Made A Surprise Appearance at the Daytime Emmys To Honor Her Dad John

Click here to read the full article. Touching. Jennifer Aniston’s Emmys appearance was so sweet. The Friends star awarded her father and Days of Our Lives star, John Aniston, with the Lifetime Achievement Award during the 2022 Daytime Emmy Awards on June 24, 2022. John’s co-star on the longtime daytime TV show Suzanne Rogers made a brief introduction before giving the spotlight to Jennifer. In a remote video appearance, Jennifer highlighted her father’s long career in the entertainment business. “This is truly a special moment for me,” she said. “It’s an opportunity to not only pay tribute to a true icon in...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Music
StyleCaster

Elvis Presley’s Net Worth When He Died Might Surprise You—Here’s How His Estate Compares Today

Click here to read the full article. From his humble beginnings in Mississippi, to his Graceland mansion in Memphis, Elvis Presley’s net worth at the time of his death was a fortune fit for a king—especially when we’re talking about the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll himself. However, his net worth at the end of his life pales in comparison to how much the Presley estate is worth today. Up ahead, we’re diving into everything there is to know about Elvis Presley’s net worth, from how much he had in the bank upon his death in 1977, to who inherited his...
MEMPHIS, TN
StyleCaster

1 Fact You Probably Didn’t Know About Your Zodiac Sign, As Told By An Astrologer

Click here to read the full article. You might think you know a lot about astrology, but chances are, what you know is just scratching the surface. The wealth of knowledge on the subject is truly infinite, making you an eternal student of the subject. And if you were interested in learning some weird facts about each zodiac sign, you’ve come to the right place! You’ve probably heard the typical stereotypes of each of the signs, such as Taurus being stubborn, Geminis being two-faced and Leo’s being attention-seeking. However, have you ever wondered where these zodiac signs got their reputations from?...
LIFESTYLE
heavenofanimals.com

This Husky Raised By Cats Acts Like A Cat

Though cats and dogs might not be the most common animal friendship, that is exactly why one Redditor Dong_of_justice got a bit famous after he shared some pics of his cutest husky named Tally. It is not an ordinary husky, the dog was “raised with cats, and thought she was.. cat herself. “
ANIMALS
StyleCaster

How Did Elvis Die? Here’s the Truth About His Cause of Death & Whether Drugs Were Involved

Click here to read the full article. It’s been over 45 years since his death, but questions about the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll’s final moments continue to circulate to this day. And even after the release of his 2022 biopic, many are still wondering: how did Elvis die? At the time of his death at the age of 42, Elvis was one of the most renowned artists in the world. His passing shook the nation and prompted President Jimmy Carter to declare that the country lost a “part of itself” that day. “He was unique and irreplaceable,” Carter told the...
MEMPHIS, TN
StyleCaster

Kim Just Revealed the Surprising Way She ‘Bonds’ With Pete—& It Involves ‘Pimples’

Click here to read the full article. Gross or not? Kim Kardashian’s skincare routine with Pete Davidson is a “major” source of “bonding” for the pair. The Skims founder appeared on the Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon on June 23, 2022, to promote her new skincare SKKN and wanted the world to know about her bizarre habit with Pete. Kim told Jimmy about her routine of going to the dermatologist with the former Saturday Night Live star. “One of the major bonding things is skincare. We go to dermatologists together, we inject our pimples together,” Kim confessed. “The dermatologist is like,...
CELEBRITIES
StyleCaster

Beanie Feldstein Just Got Engaged to Her Girlfriend of 4 Years—Here’s If Her Brother Jonah Hill Was at Her Proposal

Click here to read the full article. Cause for celebration! The celebrity engagements of 2022 include Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly, Josh Duhamel and more stars who put a ring on it (or got a ring put on) this year, and we can’t wait to see these weddings. Of course, the celebrity engagements of 2022 come after a year of star-studded engagements the year before from famous couples like Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker; Britney Spears and Sam Asghari; and Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers. Kardashian and Barker, who started dating in December 2020, announced their engagement in October 2021 with...
RELATIONSHIPS
StyleCaster

In Honor Of Summer Love, Let’s Celebrate The 4 Most Romantic Zodiac Signs

Click here to read the full article. Looking to be wooed by a new boo, but don’t know which signs will be the sweetest? Let me give you the scoop on the most romantic zodiac signs, because they always have a way of spicing things up just before they start to cool down. If you’re familiar with Western astrology, you’ll know that the twelve members of the zodiac are divided up into four elements: earth, air, water, and fire. Each element has their own signature attribute: earth signs are grounded, air signs are flighty, water signs are emotional, and fire signs...
LIFESTYLE
StyleCaster

StyleCaster

55K+
Followers
4K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

STYLECASTER’s mantra is ‘style to the people’— and our mission is to be an accessible, inclusive, ahead-of-the-trend destination for the millennial woman who wants to live with style and substance. Our fashion, beauty and entertainment coverage is informative, inspiring and visually immersive; aspirational yet attainable. From hair styling hacks and pro skincare tips to shoppable street-style galleries and in-depth profiles on celebrities and influencers, STYLECASTER stories are smart, sophisticated and urbane — just like the women we serve.

 https://stylecaster.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy