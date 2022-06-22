Harlingen to host COVID-19 vaccine clinic for children

HARLINGEN, Texas ( ValleyCentral ) — The City of Harlingen will be administering boosters and first and second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine for children this week.

From 1 to 5 p.m. today and 1 to 7 p.m. Friday, the Harlingen Health Department will host a clinic for children 6 months and older to receive the Baby Pfizer and Baby Moderna vaccines, according to the city’s Facebook page.

The clinic is located at 502 E. Tyler Street.

Baby Pfizer is a three-dose series with the second being administered one month after the first. A third dose is recommended eight weeks after the second.

The Baby Moderna vaccine is a two-dose series to be administered 28 days apart.

Vaccines offered at the clinic are as follows:

First and second doses of Pfizer for children 6 months and older.

First and second doses of Moderna for children 6 months and older.

Johnson and Johnson for those 18 and older.

Boosters of Pfizer for children 5 and older.

Boosters of Moderna for those 18 and older.

Boosters of Johnson and Johnson for those 18 and older.

Second boosters of Pfizer and Moderna for those 50 and older and 12 and older if immunocompromised.

Second boosters of Johnson and Johnson for those 50 and older.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KVEO-TV.