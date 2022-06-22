Chamber welcomes Red Velvet Inn & Gallery

HOUSTON – A Piney Point estate on the market for $7.9 million has six bedrooms, seven bathrooms and three half-baths, but that’s just the beginning of this massive 12,617 square feet estate. The listing for 40 Stillforest Street calls the estate “resort like” with amenities that include a...
Over two dozen acres and numerous hay bales burned after a hay baler caught fire Friday in Chappell Hill. Around 11:30 a.m., the Chappell Hill Volunteer Fire Department responded to a vehicle fire off of FM 2447 near River Bottom Lane. Upon arrival, firefighters found a round baler and hay...
You recently moved here, so let me be the first to say, "Welcome to Katy!" There are so many exciting things to learn about our fine community. To help ease your transition, read these essential "must knows" about Katy, Texas!. Photo of the Katy Cowgirls, Katy Magazine. 1. Katy is...
THE WOODLANDS, TX -- Just before 5:30pm The Woodlands Fire Department and Spring Fire Department responded to a brush fire running along the drainage ditch in between Sleeping Colt Pl and Driftdale Place in the Village of Creekside Park. With the extremely dry conditions the fire moved rapidly into some brush along the fence line and threatened several homes, and caused damage to the exterior of one home. Harris County Fire Marshal is investigating the cause. Until we can get some significant rain please be extra cautious.
Another before sunrise assist with the Montgomery County Animal Shelter as they load 112 dogs for a flight to Delaware to find them forever homes. 77 dogs from Montgomery County and 35 from Harris County. Flight and transport costs are covered by non-profit rescue groups. With shelters overflowing in Texas, shelters in the Northeast and Northwest United States are empty with animal lovers begging to adopt dogs.
A City of Brenham department head was taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle accident this (Thursday) morning. The crash happened around 10 a.m. in front of the Washington County Expo on Blue Bell Road, and involved a car and a motorcycle. Washington County EMS said the driver of the...
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bubba Peters is a simple man. He enjoys riding and taking care of his horses, spending time with his family and reading. Although, the 85 year old thought those things were slipping away in January when he contracted COVID-19. Within a matter of days, he was also diagnosed with pneumonia. Both conditions kept him in the hospital for multiple days. His wife, Mollie Peters, said doctors told the family they didn’t think he would recover.
Many persons traveling south on I-45 at the San Jacinto River Bridge may have noticed the loud noise as they go onto the bridge. On Friday at 9 am TXDOT will be closing all southbound right lanes except for the HOV lanes and the left lane as they make repairs to the plate. They expect the closure to last at least 4-hours. All feeder roads will be open.
Update @ 6:30 a.m. Friday: A New Ulm woman has been identified as the victim killed in Wednesday’s two-vehicle crash in Caldwell. Police Chief Charles Barnes said around 6 p.m., a white 2004 Freightliner was traveling southbound on Highway 36 when the load it was pulling that contained three large spools hit the side of the railroad underpass near County Road 107.
College Station — On Friday, Cinco Ranch learned that challenges arise every time you compete at the 25th Annual Texas State 7-on-7 Tournament. And the Cougars etched that lesson into their minds with Saturday’s Consolation Bracket play on tap. Jordan learned that they can win when the Warriors...
A Brenham man was arrested Thursday on multiple charges. Brenham Police report that Thursday morning at 8:50, Officer Tina Bruno conducted a traffic stop in the 900 block of Highway 290 West. Investigation revealed the driver, Ryan Wade Brauner, 39 of Brenham, was placed under arrest for Tampering with a government record and three active warrants. Warrants were from Washington County for Theft of between $100 and $750, from Waller County for Forgery of a Financial Instrument, and Austin County for Forgery of a Financial Instrument. Brauner was transported to the Washington County Jail where he was booked in.
On February 12, 2020, at about 5:25 PM, Conroe Police Officers were dispatched to the parking lot at 11133 S IH-45 N at Crighton Rd. (River Bend Station). Dispatch received reports that several men had been shot. Police and paramedics arrived and found three males shot inside of a passenger car. Lifesaving measures were started on the men, but two did not survive. A third male was transported to HCA Houston Healthcare Conroe in critical condition. Conroe Police Detectives, the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office, and Officers from numerous agencies arrived and started the investigation. The two deceased males of Conroe were identified as Devin Lee Rash, 20, and Ryan York, age 20. The third male, Bryce Smith, age 20, survived the shooting but a bullet remains in his head. Conroe Police arrested Waymon Nicholas Jordan and charged him with Capital murder. He claimed that there was a third person who did the shooting that was done with Jordan’s father’s .22 caliber gun. Almost three hours Conroe Police continued to interrogate Jordan. He finally admitted to shooting the trio and killing the two.
RICHMOND, Texas (CW39) — A Fort Bend County deputy has been released from the hospital after a deputy-involved shooting that left a man dead Thursday night, the sheriff’s office said. The Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office said that a deputy pulled over a driver on the 2400 block...
STAFFORD, Texas - A Stafford woman is behind bars after allegedly shooting her husband in a domestic dispute on Wednesday, deputies said. According to a release from the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called out ot the 700 block of Stafford Springs Avenue around 4:35 p.m. regarding a domestic dispute where a 24-year-old victim was shot by his wife, 26-year-old Michaela Davis.
