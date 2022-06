The pervasive minimalism trend in design has made many products, particularly furniture, almost too plain. Of course, there is beauty in simplicity and uniform colors, but that doesn’t mean it’s the only way to go. In fact, there’s almost a sort of counter-culture flowing in the undercurrents today, offering maximalism as a salve to soothe many of the mental and emotional ills of today. One doesn’t have to go overboard, of course, in spicing up everyday life, and a new collection of everyday furniture shows how mundane objects can become the literal and figurative highlight of a room, with just the right interplay of colors, materials, and shapes.

INTERIOR DESIGN ・ 12 HOURS AGO