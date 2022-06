While recent rains and cool weather have lessened the impacts of drought across Utah, boat launch accessibility at Bear Lake still remains a concern. Bear Lake water levels have been declining, due to extended drought and water allocation from the lake for crop irrigation. As Bear Lake water levels continue to drop through the summer, the Idaho Bear Lake State Park said in a recent Facebook post that the park may have to close all boat ramps on Idaho’s side of the lake.

POLITICS ・ 1 DAY AGO