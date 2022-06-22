ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy is calling his shot: 'I know the player I could be' in Year 3

By Joshua Kellem
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
Many fantasy analysts believe that players’ biggest leaps in performance occurs during the transition from Year 1 to Year 2.

That’s why Denver Broncos third-year receiver Jerry Jeudy was a hot commodity going into fantasy drafts last season. But an injury and COVID-19 limited the former first-round pick to just 10 of a possible 17 games.

Jeudy totaled 38 receptions on 56 targets for 467 scoreless yards. Then, the Broncos traded for Russell Wilson. Not only is Jeudy still in position for a leap in Year 3, but his upside also rises with Wilson in town.

At ADP, his cost in fantasy drafts, savvy fantasy managers may consider Jeudy an asymmetrical bet. For reference, he totaled six receptions on seven targets for 72 yards in less than a half of football with Teddy Bridgewater (!) at QB last season.

With the caveat that it’s June, Jeudy is calling his shot, saying, via DenverBroncos.com, “I’m motivated myself, because I know the player I could be and the potential I have. Having Russell, it’s just going to make me a better player also. I’m just excited to see how this season goes.”

As a rookie, Jeudy totaled 52 receptions on 113 targets for 856 yards and three touchdowns. Again, as a rookie, with Drew Lock under center. No offense to Lock, he’s just not Wilson. Don’t leave your fantasy drafts without Jeudy.

Fantasy Football
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Arch Manning's Commitment

In perhaps the biggest commitment decision by any player in a generation, five-star quarterback Arch Manning chose the University of Texas today. The announcement was made with a six-word tweet plus a photo where he was wearing a Longhorns shirt and dropping back for a throw. Manning recently visited the Longhorns' campus on his third official visit.
AUSTIN, TX
ESPN

Evaluating Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos after minicamp

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. -- Things feel different around the Denver Broncos as they exit their offseason program. For the first time since Peyton Manning roamed their suburban Denver complex in 2015, they have a quarterback with a résumé. Russell Wilson has amped up expectations and optimism, pushing the standard back to the postseason, a place the Broncos have not been since Manning retired.
DENVER, CO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

