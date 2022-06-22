Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy is calling his shot: 'I know the player I could be' in Year 3

Many fantasy analysts believe that players’ biggest leaps in performance occurs during the transition from Year 1 to Year 2.

That’s why Denver Broncos third-year receiver Jerry Jeudy was a hot commodity going into fantasy drafts last season. But an injury and COVID-19 limited the former first-round pick to just 10 of a possible 17 games.

Jeudy totaled 38 receptions on 56 targets for 467 scoreless yards. Then, the Broncos traded for Russell Wilson. Not only is Jeudy still in position for a leap in Year 3, but his upside also rises with Wilson in town.

At ADP, his cost in fantasy drafts, savvy fantasy managers may consider Jeudy an asymmetrical bet. For reference, he totaled six receptions on seven targets for 72 yards in less than a half of football with Teddy Bridgewater (!) at QB last season.

With the caveat that it’s June, Jeudy is calling his shot, saying, via DenverBroncos.com, “I’m motivated myself, because I know the player I could be and the potential I have. Having Russell, it’s just going to make me a better player also. I’m just excited to see how this season goes.”

As a rookie, Jeudy totaled 52 receptions on 113 targets for 856 yards and three touchdowns. Again, as a rookie, with Drew Lock under center. No offense to Lock, he’s just not Wilson. Don’t leave your fantasy drafts without Jeudy.