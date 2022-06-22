Burnt? Jennifer Aniston’s Facialist Recommends This Hydrating Aloe Gel-Serum

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We love, love, love summer, but it also tends to bring forth one of our biggest enemies: sunburn. Sunburn is just bad in every single way. It looks bad, it feels bad and it’s very bad for you and your skin . Avoiding it can be a tough task though! You have to remember to reapply your sunscreen often enough — especially if you’re swimming — or stay in the shade as often as possible.

With so many outdoor activities and swim-related outings, people are bound to catch a little bit of a burn (or a big one) here and there. If it does happen to you, just make sure you’re prepared with something that can help soothe your skin , stat. How about a product from Jennifer Aniston ’s trusted facialist?

Get the Shani Darden Hydra Prep Soothing and Hydrating Gel for just $38 at Sephora! Use code FREESHIP for free shipping!

Darden recently revealed her top summer skincare hacks to Glamour . Of course, she recommended sunscreen and shade before anything else, but also recognized that a burn is possible for anybody. "If you do end up with a sunburn,” she said, “aloe is a wonderful ingredient to soothe the skin. Using my aloe-based Hydra-Prep Gel as a mask is a great way to calm skin post-sun."

This gel-serum , available online only, is lightweight and multifunctional. It’s made to provide the “perfect amount of slip” when used with Darden’s Facial Sculpting Wand , a gua sha or a roller. It can also be used as a 10-minute mask treatment. You may want to use it as a mask when your burn is still super sensitive. When you do switch to a tool, try refrigerating it before use for a cooling sensation!

This gel’s key ingredients are aloe vera, to soothe and relieve stressed skin, and four types of hyaluronic acid. Sunburns can be so, so drying, so we love that hyaluronic acid is involved to hydrate skin and help it retain that moisture!

We also want to note that this product has a super clean formula, free of parabens, phthalates, sulfates SLS and SLES, mineral oil, coal tar, gluten and so much more. It’s also vegan and cruelty-free, and it comes in recyclable packaging! A big sigh of relief — both for our skin and our mind!

