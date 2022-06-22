Missoula PaddleHeads pull within game of Pioneer League North leader Idaho Falls
By BILL SPELTZ Missoulian bill.speltz@406mtsports.com
MISSOULA — The Pioneer League North Division first-half race got a lot tighter at the top on Tuesday night. The Missoula PaddleHeads took over sole possession of second place and moved within a game of frontrunner Idaho Falls with a 13-8 win over the Chukars at Melaleuca Field. Zootown's independent league...
IDAHO FALLS — A local restaurant will receive $5,000 and a year’s supply of Nutella after being selected as a winner in the first-ever Nutella Fancakes Awards. Cedric’s Family Restaurant in Idaho Falls was one of six eateries nationwide to win the award. Nutella asked pancake lovers around the country to nominate their favorite independently owned pancake spots for a chance to win the “latest coveted restaurant industry top honor.”
POCATELLO — Former Highland High School football coach Gino Mariani broke his silence Wednesday with a statement taking issue with the school’s administration and announcing his coaching career isn’t over.
PHILIPSBURG, Mont. -- Bringing a star country singer like Brian Davis to a small Montana town like Philipsburg for a concert is pretty big news. For that, thank Montana Grit Outdoors, a new nonprofit dedicated to helping veterans and their families live their lives with purpose.
Idaho State Police are investigating a vehicle collision that occurred at approximately 8:23 p.m. on June 23, 2022, at the intersection of South 1050 West and State Highway 39 in Bingham County.
A 22-year-old man from Blackfoot was driving a 2017 Ford F350 eastbound on State Highway 39. He failed to yield to stopped traffic ahead and struck a 1982 Honda motorcycle driven by a 24-year-old man from Blackfoot.
The...
POCATELLO — What started as a way for Pocatello native Tyson Sparrow to get his father a slower paced job amid concerns for his health has now become one of the best ice cream shops in Idaho, Scoops N Sliders on Yellowstone Ave.
Tyson said his family had always talked of opening an ice cream shop together but never made moves on the idea. He finally decided to buy a 6-quart ice cream machine last summer and has since made his family’s dream a reality.
...
REXBURG, Idaho (ABC4) – Police are searching for an Idaho teen who has reportedly been missing since June 16. Halle “Snow” Smith, 16, is considered missing and endangered according to the Rexburg Police Department. Police are also searching for 19-year-old Joshua Benson, who Smith was last seen with. Benson is driving a signed stolen maroon […]
CHUBBUCK — Idaho Central Credit Union’s longtime CEO and president Kent Oram has announced he’s retiring at the end of December after nearly 40 years with the company.
Oram, who has led ICCU since 2007, will be replaced by Brenda Worrell, executive vice president and chief operating officer, whom the company’s Board of Directors unanimously selected as Oram’s successor.
Oram joined ICCU in 1984 and during his tenure as CEO,...
Former Highland High School football coach Gino Mariani issued the following statement on Wednesday regarding his resignation:
"On be half of myself and my family, I would like to express my appreciation and gratitude to the student athletes, coaches, parents and community for the opportunity that was entrusted to me in 2001 to lead the highland football program. Two decades plus we continued a rich football tradition with high expectations which continued a playoff appearance for the Rams that stretched all 21 consecutive years. What a run! However, due to an abrupt change in vision and philosophy at the administrative level at HHS, I have made the decision to move on from highland football. One valuable lesson I learned is that if communication is below you then leadership is beyond you as a supervisor. I’m not done coaching and look forward to my next coaching opportunity and wish the RAMS well moving forward."
An Idaho Falls man was arrested Thursday after he reportedly choked a woman and threatened to kill her children. The Bonneville County Sheriff's Office responded to the home of Jason Burnside, 44, after one of the children called 911 to report the incident. A deputy wrote in a probable cause...
WFO POCATELLO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, June 23, 2022. The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a. * Flash Flood Warning for... The Badger Fire Burn Area in... Southwestern Cassia County in southeastern Idaho... * Until 830 PM MDT. * At 529 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated...
REXBURG – A Rexburg man is back home after surviving a shooting in Las Vegas over the weekend. Kenneth Tyler Sommer was reportedly caught in the crossfire as an argument broke out and was hit three times. Another victim was killed during the incident. A family member tells EastIdahoNews.com...
POCATELLO — Interstate 15 northbound has been shut down in Pocatello because of a crash that occurred late Thursday night, Idaho State Police reported.
Around 11:30 p.m. several police, fire and ambulance units responded to the incident on Interstate 15 northbound just north of the Pocatello Creek Road exit.
Police shut down the freeway's northbound lanes and diverted traffic onto Pocatello Creek Road.
...
AMMON — Building permits in some parts of Bonneville and Bingham counties are no longer being issued due to a moratorium placed on new sewer connections by the Eastern Idaho Regional Waste Water Authority (EIRWWA). Andrea Jardine, a real estate agent and builder, told EastIdahoNews.com she owns a lot...
REXBURG — Police were called to a significant crash Wednesday morning at the intersection of Main Street and Second West in Rexburg. A woman driving a Volkswagen sedan was traveling west on Main Street when she ran a red light and crashed into a pickup truck pulling a boat, according to Rexburg Police Chief Shane Turman.
MISSOULA, Mont. - Missoula County and the Poverello Center received multiple grants for a transitional housing facility for homeless veterans. The federal grants totaled up to over $1.4 million and will go toward the new housing facility. The Poverello purchased the Clark Fork Inn in December 2021 and plans to...
BLACKFOOT — During Thursday’s Zoom pre-trial conference, District Judge Stephen Dunn addressed a motion to reschedule the trial against Bingham County Sheriff Craig Rowland. Dunn also addressed another motion he expects to be filed about doorbell video footage and questioned the defense’s intention to call 47 sheriffs to...
