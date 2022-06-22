Missoula PaddleHeads pull within game of Pioneer League North leader Idaho Falls

Former Highland High School football coach Gino Mariani issued the following statement on Wednesday regarding his resignation: "On be half of myself and my family, I would like to express my appreciation and gratitude to the student athletes, coaches, parents and community for the opportunity that was entrusted to me in 2001 to lead the highland football program. Two decades plus we continued a rich football tradition with high expectations which continued a playoff appearance for the Rams that stretched all 21 consecutive years. What a run! However, due to an abrupt change in vision and philosophy at the administrative level at HHS, I have made the decision to move on from highland football. One valuable lesson I learned is that if communication is below you then leadership is beyond you as a supervisor. I’m not done coaching and look forward to my next coaching opportunity and wish the RAMS well moving forward."

