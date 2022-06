Tech companies are still trying to prepare for a post-Roe world. But it might already be time to think about what the Supreme Court is planning next. When the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade Friday, Justice Clarence Thomas wrote in a concurring opinion that the court should also reconsider rulings protecting contraception and same-sex relationships, citing Griswold, Lawrence and Obergefell. If those decisions were ever overruled, it would have massive implications for everyone, but especially for employees living in states where same-sex marriage is at risk of becoming illegal without a federal shield.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 1 DAY AGO