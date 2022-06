Guess who. One of Kourtney Kardashian’s children not-so-subtly looked up frightening images on their mom’s laptop. The Poosh creator snapped a photo of a Google search query for the “worlds [sic] scariest picture” on her computer. The results featured photos of the doll Annabelle from the horror film of the same name, as well as grinning clowns and harrowing roads. “Things being searched on my computer,” Kardashian, 43, captioned the pic posted on her Instagram Story Tuesday. “I know exactly which kid it is.” The reality star — who shares Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7, with her ex Scott Disick —...

RELATIONSHIPS ・ 2 DAYS AGO