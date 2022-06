The Packers have gotten everything they paid for in All-Pro cornerback Jaire Alexander and then some. The team agreed to terms on a four-year, $84 million deal earlier this offseason, which makes him the highest-paid cornerback in the league on a per-year basis. The former Louisville Cardinal has been and will be a massive piece of this Packers defense now moving into the future.

