As readers know, I've been interested in the question of abortion and religious exemption claims (see this May 9 post), so when I saw this item by Rabbi Simon, I found it much worth passing along. Rabbi Simon had been a lawyer for 20 years before becoming a full-time rabbi, and who has been an Adjunct Professor of Rabbinics at Gratz College and an Adjunct Instructor in Jewish History at Florida Atlantic University; Temple Beth Kodesh, which is in Boynton Beach, Florida, is "a traditional, conservative, egalitarian congregation." Note that it's a sermon that he plans to deliver tomorrow (we bring you tomorrow's news today), which explains the reference to the Court's decision being "yesterday."

