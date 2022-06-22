ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

NFL Analyst Ranks Joe Burrow Ahead of Former NFL MVP Quarterback Rankings

By James Rapien
 2 days ago

The 25-year-old led the Bengals to Super Bowl LVI last season

CINCINNATI — Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is considered one of the top signal-callers in the NFL.

He led Cincinnati to Super Bowl LVI last season and set multiple franchise records in the process (passing yards, passing touchdowns).

Burrow's stellar play has him at the top of ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky's list of quarterbacks 25 years old or younger.

Burrow beat out Lamar Jackson (2nd), Justin Herbert (3rd), Trevor Lawrence (4th) and Mac Jones (5th).

Kyler Murray didn't make the top five, which is probably the biggest surprise on this list. Check out his rankings below.

