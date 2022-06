“There is a county in Georgia where black Americans may not live.” — Creative Loafing, November 15, 1986. On a cold, rainy Saturday early in 1987, at least 20,000 demonstrators from across the country converged on once-sleepy Forsyth County, newly connected to Atlanta and to the 20th Century by the opening of Ga. Hwy. 400, for the largest Civil Rights march since the funeral of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., almost two decades earlier — and Creative Loafing is the reason it happened.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 4 DAYS AGO