Shirley Elizabeth Hogg, 79, of Stone Gables Court, passed away, Friday, June 17, 2022, at a local hospice facility. Services will be private. Mrs Hogg was born March 10, 1943, in Cuthbert and had lived in Gray since 1993. She was the daughter of the late Willie Beard and Vera Lindsey Beard. She was a retired primary technician for Brown and Williamson Tobacco Corporation and loved to read and do sudoku puzzles. However, her greatest joy was found when she was spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

