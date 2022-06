Robert M. Sumner is the local veteran of the week. He was in the U.S. Navy from 1967 - 1970, achieving the rank of radioman third class. He did his basic training at Great Lakes, Ill., served two tours of duty in Vietnam, and also served aboard the USS Collett (DD-730). Do you know a veteran we can feature? Email us at articles@ jcnews.com or call 478-986-3929.

