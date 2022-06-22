The Jones County News salutes the local Veteran of the Week

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) - A veteran claims his support animal was euthanized at a Henry County shelter while he was on vacation. To Leon Washington, Rocko, his dog of two years, was more than a pet. He was family. The American Bully breed was also a support animal to Washington, who lives with posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) from his time in the U.S. Marine Corps.

