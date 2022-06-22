The Jones County News salutes the local Veteran of the Week

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — Milledgeville has deep roots in Central Georgia's history, with various historical properties like the old Governor's Mansion or Andalusia, the home of author Flannery O'Connor. But one of Milledgeville's historic homes, the Lamar House, was in danger of being demolished. A group denied a motion on...
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) - A veteran claims his support animal was euthanized at a Henry County shelter while he was on vacation. To Leon Washington, Rocko, his dog of two years, was more than a pet. He was family. The American Bully breed was also a support animal to Washington, who lives with posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) from his time in the U.S. Marine Corps.
See more events and a regional events calendar online at www.jcnews.com. Sardis Church, 119 Sardis Church Road, Gray, will have their revival June 19-25. Sunday morning, 11 a.m.; Sunday night, 7 p.m.; Monday through Saturday, 7 p.m. Pitts Chapel new worship time. Pitts Chapel United Methodist Church’s, 132 Pitts Chapel...
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The 26th Annual Sparks Over the Park Independence Day Celebration makes a return to Lake Tobesofkee. The event will take place on Monday, July 4, 2022. “We’re expecting several thousand people on the lake and beaches throughout the holiday,” says Lake Tobesofkee Director Donald Bracewell....
MACON, Ga. – Two Confederate monuments are being moved in middle Georgia’s largest city after relocation plans were stalled for years by lawsuits. Crews began moving the monuments Wednesday, using $160,000 in private money raised by a community foundation. The monuments are going to a park outside Macon’s Rose Hill Cemetery, where 884 Confederate soldiers […]
FORSYTH, Ga. (41NBC/WMGT)- Hamlin Hills Farm in Monroe County planted 3 acres of sunflowers for the summer. Visible from Interstate 75, the flowers started as an attraction for drivers. “We’ve had people come from all over we have a path through the sunflowers you can walk all the way around...
PERRY, Ga. — This weekend, prepare to get your musical fest on. Perry is hosting their third season of the Perry Presents Music Festival at the Heritage Oaks Park on Sam Nunn Boulevard. You can see live performances from bands like the Josh Gilbert Band, A-Z, and Rock the...
Alexia “Lexi” Marie Benton, 19, of Macon, gained her angel wings on Wednesday, June 15, 2022. The family greeted friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Monday, June 20, 2022, at Hart’s Jones County Chapel, followed by a memorial service at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, June 21, 2022, with Pastors Jordan Battani, Derrel Cone, and Gail Metcalf officiating.
MACON, Ga. — Bibb County Commissioners approved a proposed ordinance to limit hours for food and other types of marts. It comes after 3 gun-related deaths in just over a month at a Houston Avenue food mart. The county defines the marts as convenience stores that sell about 85-percent...
MACON, Ga. — As things heat up ahead of Tuesday's primary runoff election, both candidates for Macon Water Authority chair have a message for voters. Gary Bechtel and Desmond Brown are competing to replace current chairman Sam Hart, who is retiring. We checked in with both the candidates. Gary...
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — Voters in Houston County have decided who will take the District 6 Board of Education seat. Mark Ivory defeated Tim Baggerly in the runoff election Tuesday night. Ivory received 4,104, or 63% of the votes, and Baggerly got 2,388, or 37% of votes. Back in...
MACON, Ga. — A Macon family is grappling with losing a loved on to gun violence, and they are still in search of answers. Ormondo Cortez Clark was killed on May 16 on Macon's Ibex Street just off Eisenhower Parkway. His family and friends called him "Tez." Thursday night,...
The growth of the sport of pickleball continues to take place in central Georgia. Local enthusiasts of the sport that’s open to all skills, abilities and ages are excited about what’s next in Jones County for the sport that’s described as a cross between tennis and table tennis.
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Sen. Raphael Warnock’s campaign announced Thursday that he’s accepted WTOC’s invitation to debate Herschel Walker in the race for Warnock’s US Senate seat. Rev. Warnock also accepted invitations to two other debates, one in Atlanta and the other in Macon. In a...
MACON-BIBB COUNTY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Several cars were broken into this morning while parked at a local fire station. The Bibb County Sheriffs Office confirmed that around 3am this Friday morning the crew at Fire Station 1 across from the Coliseum was out on a call. While the station...
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The new Miss Georgia received a new car Monday afternoon for her ventures across the state. Warner Robins native Kelsey Hollis received a 2022 Kia Sorento to fulfill her year of service as Miss Georgia. Hollis earned the job Saturday night at the River Center for Performing Arts. She was also […]
WALTON COUNTY, GA (June 23, 2022) – A landing zone has been established at Lighthouse World Outreach Center for an air ambulance to transport a dog bite victim to a trauma center for treatment. “Walton County Fire Rescue is on the scene of a toddler bitten by a dog...
MACON, Ga. — The Civil War statue in downtown Macon will soon be moving. The statue at Second Street and Cotton Avenue will move about three-quarters of a mile, to Whittle Park, outside Rose Hill Cemetery. Johnny Nickles with the Sons of Confederate Veterans said the move should take...
