Minneapolis, MN

‘Minneapolis Miracle’ Duo Reunited On New Team

By Bert Remien
 2 days ago
Surely one of the best moments in Vikings history was the Minneapolis Miracle. A last-second playoff heave that brings smiles to Viking fans' faces everywhere. Now, just four and a half years later, both the quarterback and receiver that combined for that special play have reunited on a new...

