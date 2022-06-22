Bank of America appoints Southwest Florida business banking exec

The richest man in Illinois is moving to Florida… and taking his corporate headquarters with him. Ken Griffin notified employees at his Chicago-based hedge fund Citadel that he is relocating the company’s headquarters to Miami. Citadel will maintain an office in Chicago, but a number of the company’s 1,000 employees there are expected to follow the HQ to Florida. The announcement comes just days before the Illinois primary, where Griffin has given tens of millions of dollars to support Republican contender Richard Irvin.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO