Bradenton, FL

Bank of America appoints Southwest Florida business banking exec

By Business Observer
businessobserverfl.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStephenie Whitfield, who has worked in banking in Atlanta and Nashville for more than a decade, has been named business banking market executive of Southwest Florida for Bank of America. Whitfield will lead a...

www.businessobserverfl.com

businessobserverfl.com

Innovation lives elsewhere, according to new report

Type the phrase “innovation lives here” into a search engine and you’ll find a diverse assortment of companies and organizations, including the St. Petersburg Area Economic Development Corp., using it as a tagline. But does innovation have a big, opulent home in the Tampa Bay region?. New...
TAMPA, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Lakewood Ranch named one of Top 100 Planned Communities

For the fourth year in a row, Lakewood Ranch was recognized in Ideal-Living, a Southern living and real estate magazine. This year, the community found its name on The Top 100 Planned Communities list, which is part of the magazine’s “Best Places to Live” summer issue. “Each...
LAKEWOOD RANCH, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Luxury Sarasota complex hits 50% mark in sales

One Park Sarasota, an 18-story luxury condo development on the city’s waterfront, has opened a new sales gallery after having sold 50% of its units. The gallery, run by Coldwell Banker Realty, is at 20 N. Lemon Ave. A spokesperson for the property did not respond to an email asking what the 50% mark translated into in dollars. In February, developers said sales in the first three months had topped $150 million.
SARASOTA, FL
Bradenton, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Civil litigation defense firm adds partner at Tampa office

Charles Reynolds has joined the Tampa office of Tyson & Mendes LLP, a national law firm that specializes in civil litigation defense, as a partner. According to a news release, Reynolds brings more than 30 years of legal industry experience to his role. Most recently, he served as senior counsel at Trenam Law in Tampa, where he practiced in the firm’s litigation and dispute resolution group.
TAMPA, FL
MedPage Today

HCA Healthcare Facing More Litigation, This Time in Florida

HCA Healthcare is facing federal antitrust litigation in Florida after a group of doctors from an orthopedic surgical practice in Sarasota filed suit against the sprawling healthcare system earlier this year. Location 24 -- a limited liability company (LLC) comprised of a dozen doctors who are part of the Kennedy...
SARASOTA, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Dealership chain closing half its stores, laying off 30% of workforce

A Virginia based chain of used car dealerships is closing half its stores in the country, including one it recently opened in Clearwater, and reducing its workforce by about 30%. CarLotz, which sells vehicles on consignment, announced that it is closing 11 stores nationwide and backed out on leases to...
CLEARWATER, FL
kolomkobir.com

$6.495 million Sarasota home going to auction without reserve

Sarasota A luxury waterfront home listed for sale at $6.495 million is going to auction at no reserve. Elite Auctions recently announced the auction of the home at 3731 Indian Beach Place in the Indian Beach-Sapphire Shores community a few blocks south of University Parkway. The auction is set for July 9.
SARASOTA, FL
#Bank Of America#Business Banking#Commercial Banking#Southwest Florida#Wealth Management#Treasury
businessobserverfl.com

Sarasota manufacturing giant announces net-zero emissions goal

Helios Technologies Inc. is going green. Earlier this month, the Sarasota-based publicly traded, engineered motion control and electronic controls technology company committed itself to achieving the task of net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. “We take our societal responsibility seriously, and this newest commitment adds to our earlier recognition that...
SARASOTA, FL
businessobserverfl.com

47-year-old Sarasota apartment complex sells for more than $260,000 per unit

A Sarasota apartment complex has sold for $6 million. Parkside East, a 23-units complex at 785 N. Osprey Ave., was bought by an LLC named FL Echo. According to Florida’s Division of Corporations, the company’s address, 50 Central Ave. in Sarasota, matches that of Insula Cos., a local real estate investment firm.
SARASOTA, FL
sarasotamagazine.com

Lakewood Ranch, Wellen Park Among 'Top 100 Planned Communities'

Sarasota and its beaches are no stranger to national lists highlighting the good life. But master-planned communities Lakewood Ranch and Wellen Park were recently honored as top planned communities by Ideal LIVING magazine. The honorees were named in the publication’s summer issue, “America’s 100 Best Places to Live.”...
SARASOTA, FL
wmay.com

Griffin Moving Himself And HQ To Florida

The richest man in Illinois is moving to Florida… and taking his corporate headquarters with him. Ken Griffin notified employees at his Chicago-based hedge fund Citadel that he is relocating the company’s headquarters to Miami. Citadel will maintain an office in Chicago, but a number of the company’s 1,000 employees there are expected to follow the HQ to Florida. The announcement comes just days before the Illinois primary, where Griffin has given tens of millions of dollars to support Republican contender Richard Irvin.
FLORIDA STATE
sarasotanewsleader.com

Frances Carlton Condominium in downtown Sarasota first in city to undergo detailed inspection that new state law requires for older complexes

Rising insurance expense prompted board to pursue the undertaking well before Legislature responded to Surfside disaster. One year ago, on June 24, 2021, part of the 12-floor Champlain Towers South condominium complex collapsed in Surfside. As the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) points out on its website, that incident “happened suddenly and has resulted in mass casualties.”
businessobserverfl.com

Flood policies change hands as local insurers strike deal

Wright National Flood Insurance Co., a leading provider of federal flood insurance, has agreed to acquire UPC Insurance’s flood insurance policy book. Both insurers are based in St. Petersburg, and the deal, according to a news release, is expected to close on June 30, subject to final approval by the Federal Emergency Management Agency. The acquisition cost was not disclosed in the release.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
sarasotanewsleader.com

Sarasota Powerboat Grand Prix activities set for July 1-3, marking 37th year

Powerboat P1 to stage multiple racing classes, along with events for fans. Powerboat P1, the London-based, international marine motorsport promoter, has announced that the historic Sarasota Powerboat Grand Prix will return on the weekend of July 1-3. “As one of Sarasota’s longest running events, the grand prix generates millions of dollars in economic impact for the community annually,” a news release points out. More than 60 race teams are expected to participate this year, coming from countries around the world, including Australia, Italy, Sweden, New Zealand, the Cayman Islands and Canada, the release adds.
SARASOTA, FL
Longboat Observer

Harbor Acres home sold for $5.3 million

A home in Harbor Acres tops all transactions in this week’s real estate. John and Carol Bruno, of Sarasota, sold their home at 1373 Harbor Drive to Kenneth Bond Jr., of Sarasota, for $5.3 million. Built in 2006, it has four bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 5,866 square feet of living area. It sold for $3.35 million in 2021.
SARASOTA, FL
Longboat Observer

St. Armands home sells for $6.5 million

A home in John Ringling Estates tops all transactions in this week’s real estate. Gretchen Rimmer, of Sarasota, sold the home at 96 N. Washington Drive to Paul and Beth Smith, of Sarasota, for $6.5 million. Built in 2005, it has three bedrooms, four-and-two-half baths, a pool and 5,660 square feet of living area.
SARASOTA, FL

