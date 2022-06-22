Bank of America appoints Southwest Florida business banking exec

Powerboat P1 to stage multiple racing classes, along with events for fans. Powerboat P1, the London-based, international marine motorsport promoter, has announced that the historic Sarasota Powerboat Grand Prix will return on the weekend of July 1-3. “As one of Sarasota’s longest running events, the grand prix generates millions of dollars in economic impact for the community annually,” a news release points out. More than 60 race teams are expected to participate this year, coming from countries around the world, including Australia, Italy, Sweden, New Zealand, the Cayman Islands and Canada, the release adds.
