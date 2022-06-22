ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health Highlights: June 22, 2022​

By Ernie Mundell
 3 days ago

Light in your bedroom is no good for your health. Older people who used night lights, or left their TV, smartphone or tablet on in the room were more likely to be obese, and to have high blood pressure and diabetes, a new study found. Read more

Can you stand on one leg for 10 seconds? You might live longer. A person's ability to do so — or not — may predict whether they're more likely to die within the next decade, new research shows. Read more

Wearable trackers might spot early COVID. Used along with AI, wristband activity trackers monitor changes in your skin temperature, heart and breathing rates to identify an infection days before the symptoms start. Read more

POLITICO

Tech in a post-Roe future

The Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade has obviously far-reaching policy implications, not least when it comes to both current and future technology. POLITICO’s Ben Leonard has a report out today on implications of the decision for virtual abortion care, where providers often prescribe abortion pills via telehealth visits. That type of care was already banned in 19 states before today’s decision, and now those seeking abortion in red states will have to contend with governments that privacy and abortion activists fear might seek out data with which to prosecute both abortion-seekers and providers.
LAW
MedicalXpress

Methods from weather forecasting can be adapted to assess risk of COVID-19 exposure

Techniques used in weather forecasting can be repurposed to provide individuals with a personalized assessment of their risk of exposure to COVID-19 or other viruses, according to new research published by Caltech scientists. The technique has the potential to be more effective and less intrusive than blanket lockdowns for combating...
ENVIRONMENT
Smithonian

New York State Purchases Robot Companions for the Elderly

New York State’s Office for the Aging, in charge of administering housing, transportation and health programs for the elderly, has purchased more than 800 robots to act as companions for older adults. The robot, ElliQ, was created by Intuition Robotics specifically for adults ages 65 and older that live alone, per the company’s website.
ELECTRONICS
The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

