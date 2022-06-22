Oregon’s Division Street to unveil new NFT ‘Visions of Flight’ aimed to benefit women student-athletes

The Oregon Ducks are getting back into the NFT game, with a new NIL venture that is specifically aimed to benefit women student-athletes at Oregon.

The new NFT is titled “Visions of Flight” and was inspired by Sabrina Ionescu and Sedona Prince, two women at Oregon over the past decade who have done immeasurable things to further the sport of women’s basketball.

“As the 50th anniversary of Title IX draws near, we were inspired by two trailblazing University of Oregon women – Sabrina Ionescu and Sedona Prince – who regularly use their voices and platforms to shift the landscape of women’s sports,” said Division Street CEO Rosemary St.-Clair. “Visions of Flight will enable U of O women student-athletes to express their voices through creative NFT design in partnership with Lili Tae, who is a trailblazer in her own right as an artist. We believe the innovation and community of Web3 will benefit the next generation of women student-athletes.”

This is not the first NFT that Oregon’s NIL collective Division Street has launched, with the first being the exclusive “Flying Formations” that was released earlier this year, bringing in over $500,000 for the Oregon football team.

Under Division Street’s exclusive Ducks of a Feather NFT platform, the Visions of Flight collection was designed by Lili Tae in collaboration with Sedona Prince and 11 other University of Oregon women athletes — Briana Chacon (Golf), Jadyn Mays (Track & Field), Harper McClain (Cross Country), Terra McGowan (Softball), Blessyn McMorris (Acrobatics and Tumbling), Allison Mulville (Tennis), Gloria Mutiri (Volleyball), Brooke Nunerviller (Beach Volleyball), Te-Hina Paopao (Basketball), Croix Soto (Soccer), Alyssa Wright (Lacrosse).

“It’s incredibly important to me to use my platform to empower women student-athletes – now and for the next generation,” Prince said. “Being able to collaborate with Lili Tae to bring our voices to life in such an innovative way and benefit all participating women Ducks athletes is an absolute win-win. We couldn’t be more excited about this project.”

Buyers of the NFT will be able to purchase the one-of-a-kind artwork, but the artwork will be “blind minted,” meaning that each NFT will remain a surprise until melted and deposited in a buyer’s wallet.

Revenue from the sale of Visions of Flight NFTs will be split as follows:

75% shared equally by participating athletes.

25% retained by Division Street to offset the expenses of the project.

Each time a Visions of Flight NFT is resold on a secondary marketplace, a 10% royalty will be directed to a wallet created by Division Street to benefit University of Oregon student-athletes.

The Visions of Flight NFT collection goes on sale on June 30 starting at 12 pm PST at ducksofafeather.xyz .

List

Updated visitor list for Oregon Ducks' second massive recruiting weekend in Eugene