Casio is giving a fan-favorite G-Shock watch a retro-cool metal overhaul

One of the most popular Casio G-Shock watches is getting a total overhaul for 2022, with a new full metal case and strap that should make it tougher and more resistant to scuffs and scratches when you're exploring outdoors.

The news, which comes from Japanese fan blog Great G-Shock World via G-Central , suggests that the new watch will be called the GA-B001, and is likely to have a list price of around 70,000 yen when it launches in the fall, which equates to roughly $520.

The original Casio G-Shock GA-2100 became known as the 'CasiOak' thanks to its octagonal face, which bears a fleeting resemblance to the Audemars Piguet Royal Oak . Subsequent watches in the series traditionally have a resin case with a metal coating and a resin wrist band, but it seems like the new model will break with tradition.

Masters of Metal

While the GA-B001 almost certainly won't be able to track your location like the best GPS watches , it's likely to have Bluetooth connectivity that will allow it to sync with the Casio smartphone app so you can make adjustments to its settings.

There aren't yet any photos, and we don't know whether the watch will come in stainless steel or titanium, but Casio has form with both. The Masters of Metal series are metallic takes on Casio's traditional square-faced digital watches.

The watches in this series feature resin shock absorbers between the case and bezel to soak up knocks, and screw-lock case backs with a carbon coating to resist corrosion. It seems likely that Casio will stick with these same design features for the GA-B001, but only time will tell. We're keeping our ear to the ground for more news.