Report: Titans to have training camp practices open to fans in 2022

By Mike Moraitis
 2 days ago
The Tennessee Titans are reportedly set to open up some training camp practices to fans at Saint Thomas Sports Park in 2022.

The news comes from Titans beat writer Paul Kuharsky. There are no details about when the open practices will take place, as the team has yet to release its full training camp schedule.

The Titans last held training camp practices open to fans in 2019, but it has been impossible the last two years because of COVID-19 and construction taking place at the team’s facility.

Among the expected highlights of Tennessee’s training camp will be the pair of joint practices with two of their preseason opponents in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Week 2) and Arizona Cardinals (Week 3).

We’d also expect the Titans to once again hold an open night practice at Nissan Stadium, but that has yet to be confirmed.

Tennessee will begin its training camp on July 26 and will start the preseason against the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday, August 11. The Titans open the 2022 regular season against the New York Giants on Sept. 11.

#Titans#Buccaneers#Nissan Stadium#Ravens#American Football#Baltimore#The New York Giants
