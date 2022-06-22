GALLERY 4: Zone photoshoot behind the scenes

Tour Tyler Texas - Clarence Edmond Shackelford, community publicist for the Empowerment Community Development Corporation is a 501(c) 3 nonprofit organization with a focus on Education, Arts, Tourism, Veteran Services, Scholarships, Youth Mentorship, History Preservation, Community Development, Housing, and Economic Empowerment.
I am ashamed to say it but I have not tried Tyler's most popular Mexican restaurant yet. They opened their first restaurant in 2020 on Gentry Parkway and quickly rose to stardom in Tyler, Texas. A second location had to be opened in 2021 which only grew their popularity. Now comes the news of a third location set to open soon somewhere on South Broadway in Tyler. This restaurant that everyone is gushing about is Ruby's Mexican Restaurant.
It's a July 4th tradition that's been going on for a couple of centuries now as we celebrate our nation's independence, firework shows. We love watching the explosions of huge fireworks over our heads and hearing the loud booms that they make. In addition to watching the professional shows that...
Hey East Texas, we have a young lady that has a shot at representing our area in the upcoming Miss Texas USA pageant and, if she's successful, could become the next Miss USA and Miss Universe!. Meet Savannah Hudson, the reigning Miss East Texas USA. 25 year old Savannah Hudson...
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Five people suffered gunshot wounds in an incident that occurred at a trail ride and concert that were held in a pasture off FM 2767 early Sunday morning. According to a press release, the Smith County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Operations Center got a 911 call...
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - It has been a few days since we updated you on the health progress of Chief Meteorologist Mark Scirto following his stroke last month. We’re happy to report Mark is doing very well. In fact, he told us yesterday, he is “beginning to see some light at the end of the tunnel that would bring him back to the weather center.” He also said he thinks that can happen “sooner rather than later.” Quite a tease!
Every summer in East Texas, thousands of locals and visitors visit our area for weekend "Trail Rides" which are supposed to be outdoor fun featuring horses, dancing, ATV's and concerts. Unfortunately, these events have been suffering from a rise in violence in recent years and the Smith County Sheriff's Office is reporting details about a violence incident at a trail ride over the weekend.
“What led to this is really kind of two factors,” said Sims. “Early on before we got dry, fertilizer prices were going and are sky high, and so if folks don’t fertilize, we don’t get that much production, and so we were expecting that, and then this recent dry weather set in and if you don’t have rain, it doesn’t matter if fertilizer is affordable or not.”
TYLER, Texas – Five people were shot and injured early Sunday during an outdoor event in East Texas that featured a trail ride, according to authorities. The Smith County Sheriff’s Office said it received a call at 12:35 a.m. Sunday about multiple gunshot victims in a large pasture area in the eastern part of the county. People were taking part in an annual trail ride sponsored by Unified Elite Riderzz from nearby Marshall, Texas.
Do you recognize the Tyler, Texas location in this photo? It took me a minute but then I remembered. For those who travel through Tyler, whether for work or play, there's an excellent chance that at some point you'll find yourself on Loop 323. It's one of the major "arteries," if you will, for Tyler traffic.
Amid a summer with little precipitation and triple-digit temperatures, ranchers are worried about how the conditions will threaten their livestock in the coming months. After weeks of increasingly hot weather, the East Texas area saw another 100-plus degree weekend, with Sunday’s high expected to reach at least 104. The...
The City of Tyler will host the annual Fourth of July fireworks celebration at Lindsey Park, located at 12557 Spur 364 West, on Monday, July 4. The park will be closed to the public until 2 PM on July 4, after that gates are open for visitors. The fireworks show will begin after the sun has gone down, around 9 PM.
TYLER, Texas — Several East Texas counties have issued burn bans this week as summer officially began and while hot temperatures and drought conditions continue. The length of the ban prohibiting outdoor burning due to current weather conditions depends on each county. The commissioners courts of each county will have to determine if their local ban should be extended.
Tour Tyler Texas - M1Y - Clarence Edmond Shackelford, community publicist for the Empowerment Community Development Corporation is a 501(c) 3 nonprofit organization with a focus on Education, Arts, Tourism, Veteran Services, Scholarships, Youth Mentorship, History Preservation, Community Development, Housing, and Economic Empowerment.
(Natchitoches)-Little did a family from Henderson, Texas know that while traveling on I-49 in Natchitoches Parish to Florida on vacation and dropping off their daughter in south Louisiana for water skiing classes they would lose their daughter’s most important things, her suitcase, according to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office.
MARSHALL, Tx (KMSS/KTAL) – Jack Alvarez is still finding new opportunities. The coaching veteran of 24 years is ready for another new challenge. After stops at Kirbyville, Ennis, Copperas Cove, and Cuero, Alvarez is set to take over one of East Texas’ most storied programs, the Marshall Mavericks.
Summer is here with many families planning out their activities. Those activities could be a simple road trip (probably a short one with the high gas prices), maybe a trip to a water park to cool down or a big and elaborate vacation for the whole family to relax for a week. Some families, however, are not making those plans. They are in a constant state of worry because their child is not home. One Tyler family is feeling this way as their child is one of 30 that have gone missing this month alone in Texas.
BOSSIER CITY, La. - Bossier City police say the body of a woman has been recovered from the Red River Friday morning. Witnesses reported seeing the woman jump from the Texas Street bridge. The Bossier City Fire Department put a boat in the water and found the woman's body a...
Bob Barker was a saint, each day closing out every episode of The Price is Right reminding us to help control the pet population and have our pets spayed or neutered. The truth is there are too many dogs and cats, overpopulation is a real problem here in Tyler, TX and beyond.
Secluded cabin with metal roof and full-width front and rear porches on a 4-acre wooded tract with a small pond. Located just under 2 miles from the Overlook Park boat ramp, this property has easy access to anywhere around Lake Cypress Springs and quick access to Mt. Vernon and I-30. With an open floorplan, vaulted living area and 9-foot ceilings in other areas, this cabin feels larger than it is. The interior has fresh paint, and the exterior has 2 coats of fresh stain. Property includes a 400 SF all-metal shop building and a large RV shelter.
Comments / 0