Family of Jaylon Ferguson Releases Statement on His Death
The former Ravens linebacker died Tuesday night at 26 years old.
NFL・
ESPN
Ex-NFL DT Tony Siragusa, 'the Goose,' dies at age 55
Tony Siragusa, the NFL defensive tackle who became one of the game's biggest players and personalities, died Wednesday at the age of 55. The cause of Siragusa's death was not immediately available. Affectionately known as "Goose," Siragusa served as a vital cog in the middle of the Baltimore Ravens' historic...
NFL・
Examining why Odell Beckham Jr. signing with Packers makes sense
Odell Beckham Jr. is still a free agent. The Super Bowl-winning receiver is waiting to figure out the best place to go now while he makes his return from an ACL injury suffered in February. Could he return to the L.A. Rams where he proved to be a massive difference-maker down the stretch (21 receptions for 288 yards and two touchdowns in the postseason)? Or could he find a new home in...Green Bay perhaps? Time will certainly tell. But Green Bay could very well be the perfect fit for the three-time Pro Bowler.
PFF Study Shows Packers’ Cap Problems
Using five data points, including available cap space, prorated bonus money and the quality of the roster, PFF examined the cap situations over the next three seasons.
Bengals Pass on Jonah Williams in 2019 NFL Re-Draft
The Bengals selected Jonah Williams with the 11th overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. He's had an up and down start to his career, mostly due to injuries. Williams stayed healthy in 2020 and was able to put together his best season. The Bengals exercised the fifth-year option on him. Despite Williams coming off of a solid season, Cincinnati passes on him in Pro Football Focus' re-draft of the 2019 NFL Draft.
Packers' Elgton Jenkins a candidate to start season on PUP list
Offensive line unavailability has become one of the Packers’ recent themes, with David Bakhtiari‘s lengthy recovery effort from his December 2020 ACL tear headlining this. But Green Bay was without its top young blocker for much of last season as well. Elgton Jenkins went down with a torn...
Bleacher Report proposes a trade of Foster Moreau to Packers
NFL rosters are mostly set for the 2022 season as each team has about a month off before they head to training camp. But there are always a few moves and trades that happen in the summer before practices begin. So is there a trade the Raiders could make to...
ESPN
Big-money extension, holdout, trade? Where things stand between Seahawks, DK Metcalf
RENTON, Wash. -- If DK Metcalf had any doubt at the end of last season whether he'd get a contract extension from the Seattle Seahawks, you couldn't tell based on this response:. "It's gonna get done, in my opinion," Metcalf said in January. "I'm just gonna let the chips fall...
Yardbarker
3 Is Key Number For Broncos Quarterback Russell Wilson
It was arguably the biggest offseason trade of 2022. The Denver Broncos acquired quarterback Russell Wilson from the Seattle Seahawks in March. The 10-year pro comes off a campaign in which he missed time for the first time during his impressive career. The 33-year-old signal-caller started every game for Pete...
