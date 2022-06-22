Jaylon Ferguson

Odell Beckham Jr. is still a free agent. The Super Bowl-winning receiver is waiting to figure out the best place to go now while he makes his return from an ACL injury suffered in February. Could he return to the L.A. Rams where he proved to be a massive difference-maker down the stretch (21 receptions for 288 yards and two touchdowns in the postseason)? Or could he find a new home in...Green Bay perhaps? Time will certainly tell. But Green Bay could very well be the perfect fit for the three-time Pro Bowler.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 23 HOURS AGO