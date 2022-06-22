Ravens linebacker Jaylon Ferguson, a former West Feliciana and LA Tech star, dies at 26

BATON ROUGE, La. - Baltimore Ravens outside linebacker and St. Francisville native Jaylon Ferguson has died at 26, team officials announced Wednesday.

“We are profoundly saddened by the tragic passing of Jaylon Ferguson,” Ravens officials wrote in a statement. “He was a kind, respectful young man with a big smile and infectious personality.”

No cause of death was listed.

A former West Feliciana High School and Louisiana Tech star, Ferguson was selected by the Baltimore Ravens in the 2019 NFL draft as the 85th overall pick in the 3rd round.

Read more on Ferguson's death from our sports partner The Advocate .