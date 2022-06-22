ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ravens linebacker Jaylon Ferguson, a former West Feliciana and LA Tech star, dies at 26

By By JULIA GUILBEAU - The Advocate
BATON ROUGE, La. - Baltimore Ravens outside linebacker and St. Francisville native Jaylon Ferguson has died at 26, team officials announced Wednesday.

“We are profoundly saddened by the tragic passing of Jaylon Ferguson,” Ravens officials wrote in a statement. “He was a kind, respectful young man with a big smile and infectious personality.”

No cause of death was listed.

A former West Feliciana High School and Louisiana Tech star, Ferguson was selected by the Baltimore Ravens in the 2019 NFL draft as the 85th overall pick in the 3rd round.

Related
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Baltimore Ravens linebacker Jaylon Ferguson dead at the age of 26

Jaylon Ferguson is the all-time leader in sacks in FBS play, and now he is dead at the age of 26. The Baltimore Ravens went to Twitter to post the news of the passing on their account. Our staff at NFL Draft Diamonds interviewed the up-and-coming star before he entered...
