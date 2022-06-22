ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

Confederate Monument Is Now in New Home in DeSoto Parish

By Erin McCarty
 2 days ago
The Confederate Monument that stood outside the Caddo Parish Courthouse for more than 100 years has now been reassembled at its new home in DeSoto Parish. The monument was moved after a lengthy legal fight between the Caddo Parish Commission and the Shreveport Chapter of the United Daughters of the Confederacy....

