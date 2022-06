If you’re waiting for prices to come down so you can afford to buy a home, the news isn’t good. Realtor.com expects home prices and mortgage rates will continue to rise, home sales will drop as buyers are priced out of home ownership, and the housing market will continue to cool. And that’s exactly what’s happening locally, says the Northeast Tennessee Association of Realtors (NETAR.)

JONESBOROUGH, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO