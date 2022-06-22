Good Samaritan Awards Announced
ST CLOUD -- The Good Samaritan awards have been given out. Catholic Charities of St. Cloud has awarded Chuck and Pat Ernst, and PAM’s Auto with the 2022 Good Samaritan Awards. The award is given...wjon.com
ST CLOUD -- The Good Samaritan awards have been given out. Catholic Charities of St. Cloud has awarded Chuck and Pat Ernst, and PAM’s Auto with the 2022 Good Samaritan Awards. The award is given...wjon.com
WJON has the best news coverage for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0