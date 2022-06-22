ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Cloud, MN

Good Samaritan Awards Announced

By Jeff McMahon
WJON
WJON
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

ST CLOUD -- The Good Samaritan awards have been given out. Catholic Charities of St. Cloud has awarded Chuck and Pat Ernst, and PAM’s Auto with the 2022 Good Samaritan Awards. The award is given...

wjon.com

Comments / 0

Related
WJON

Small Town Friday: St. Stephen and Their Slovenian History

WJON is featuring small towns in Central Minnesota once a month on a Friday. The first edition of "Small Town Friday" focuses on the town of St. Stephen. St. Stephen is the oldest Slovenian population in the United States. The town was founded with the Church of St. Stephen in 1903 and incorporated in 1914. The town has a population of 851 and is located in northeast Stearns County.
SAINT STEPHEN, MN
WJON

Lemonade Concert and Art Fair is On!

ST. CLOUD -- The Lemonade Concert and Art Fair are on at St. Cloud State University. The annual tradition and the start of Granite City Days feature over 150 vendors spread throughout the campus. Kendra Rael is an author with The Ruth Experience. She explains why she makes the Art...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
WJON

Kettler Praises Supreme Court Decision

ST. CLOUD -- Local leaders are voicing their opinion on the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe vs. Wade this morning. Bishop Donald Kettler from the Diocese of St. Cloud praised this morning’s decision. Today’s decision by the U.S. Supreme Court is good news for the protection and...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
WJON

St. Cloud Council Tables Lincoln Center Decision

ST. CLOUD -- After a nearly two-hour public hearing Monday night the St. Cloud City Council has voted to table a decision about the plan to expand an overnight homeless shelter in southeast St. Cloud. Last month the Zoning Board of Appeals approved an amendment to a Conditional Use Permit...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
St. Cloud, MN
Saint Cloud, MN
Society
Local
Minnesota Society
City
Saint Cloud, MN
WJON

The Weekender: Lemonade Art Fair, Music in the Gardens and More!

ST. CLOUD -- Plenty to see and do this weekend around central Minnesota. Check out the Lemonade Concert and Art Fair, enjoy some live music at Back Shed Brewing, dance at the Liberty Block Party, visit Music in the Gardens and take the family to a movie with the Kids Dream Summer Film Series. Read more in The Weekender!
THEATER & DANCE
WJON

CentraCare Prepares for Kids COVID Vaccine

ST. CLOUD -- U.S. regulators have approved COVID-19 vaccines for kids ages six months to five years old. While child doses of the vaccine are still moving to area clinics, CentraCare’s Doctor George Morris says parents should expect a three-shot series. We are encouraging all adults to get at...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Good Samaritan#Charity#Community Meal#Samaritan Awards Dinner
WJON

New Bank Coming to Downtown St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD -- A new bank is coming to downtown St. Cloud. Chase Bank is opening a branch at 211 5th Avenue South in the same building as Chipotle and Noodles and Company. Banking for Chase Market Director Andy Gahan says, “St. Cloud boasts an inviting, vibrant community with a diverse business and retail environment." Gahan says they'll be opening their first branch in St. Cloud later this year.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
WJON

District 742 LEAF Creates ‘Music Matters’ Fund

ST. CLOUD -- A new grant program is available for music in the St. Cloud Area School District. The District 742 Local Education & Activities Foundation recently received a donation of over $78,000 to set up a "music matters" fund. It will provide five-percent annual grants in support of music programs.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
WJON

Paramount Announces Fall Schedule

ST. CLOUD -- The Paramount Center for the Arts has released its fall schedule. Director of Performing Arts Gretchen Boulka says this fall features a few popular music groups making a return to St. Cloud. We're going to have the Glenn Miller Orchestra back, they've been at the Paramount before...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
WJON

Free Welding Certification Training Offered At SCTCC

ST. CLOUD -- Area residents can get their welding certificate for free. The six to eight week hands-on welding training will provide the skills needed to pursue an entry-level welding position in central Minnesota. The hours will be part-time in the evenings at the St. Cloud Technical and Community College.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Mardi Gras
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Charities
KARE 11

KARE 11 Investigates: Seniors decry max rent increases in low-income housing

COTTAGE GROVE, Minn. — Gary Spooner’s apartment is filled with life-long treasures of his alter ego – Santa Claus. The 83-year-old, who bears a striking resemblance to St. Nick, has decorated the home he’s lived in for more than four years – floor to ceiling – with Christmas décor. Living on a fixed income, he’s figuring out what he can live without now that rents are going up in his affordable housing building by 12.5%.
HOUSE RENT
mnsenaterepublicans.com

Miller: Frontline worker bonus pay update

As you may have heard, applications are now open for Minnesota’s frontline worker bonus pay program. The legislature approved these bonuses this year as a way of thanking the men and women whose jobs put them at an elevated risk of becoming infected with Covid during the most challenging days of the pandemic. These frontline workers deserve a huge debt of gratitude for their dedicated and tireless efforts to help keep Minnesotans safe during uncertain times. This bonus pay program is one way we can show our appreciation.
MINNESOTA STATE
WJON

Minnesotans Asked to Leave Porch Lights on in Honor of Missing Long Prairie Woman

Minnesotans are being asked to leave their porch lights on overnight this weekend in honor of Jodi Huisentruit. On June 27th, 2022 it will mark the 27th anniversary of Long Prairie woman Jodi Huisentruit being abducted on her way to work in Mason City, Iowa. This year is especially hard considering Jodi was 27 when she was taken. The team that has dedicated its time to solving this case, FindJodi, is asking people to leave their porch lights on through June 27th in memory of the missing news anchor.
LONG PRAIRIE, MN
knsiradio.com

Local Mainstay With Anderson Trucking Services to Retire in January

(KNSI) — A local mainstay with Anderson Trucking Services is retiring in January after 30 years with the company. A press release from ATS says Gary Stang started with the firm in 1993 in customer service at K&W Transportation in Alaska, a wholly-owned subsidiary of ATS. He returned to St. Cloud later that year. He worked in several roles with the company, including the vans and brokerage businesses, before being named CEO of ATS network company Warren Transport in 2014 and President of the Specialized Carriers & Riggers Association in 2018-2019, and Chairman of the organization in 2019-2020. Stang is currently the General Manager of the ATS Specialized division.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
WJON

WJON

St. Cloud, MN
10K+
Followers
12K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WJON has the best news coverage for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy