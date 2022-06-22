Good Samaritan Awards Announced

As you may have heard, applications are now open for Minnesota’s frontline worker bonus pay program. The legislature approved these bonuses this year as a way of thanking the men and women whose jobs put them at an elevated risk of becoming infected with Covid during the most challenging days of the pandemic. These frontline workers deserve a huge debt of gratitude for their dedicated and tireless efforts to help keep Minnesotans safe during uncertain times. This bonus pay program is one way we can show our appreciation.

