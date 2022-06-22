ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saugatuck, MI

Runs for solstice funds, fun un

By Editorial Staff
wilcoxnewspapers.com
 2 days ago

Saturday's 20th annual Town Crier runs, which raise funds for Saugatuck High School track...

wilcoxnewspapers.com

Comments / 0

 

wilcoxnewspapers.com

Vision LaFayette kicks off today

Today is the Main Streets kickoff party in downtown LaFayette! Taste of LaFayette will begin at 5pm and go until 7pm. A training class will be held from 1pm until 4pm for anyone who is interested in learning more about Main Street. The United Methodist church in town is hosting the training meeting in their fellowship hall.
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI
wilcoxnewspapers.com

Five from area on Yellow Ribbon honor flight

Three area Vietnam Veterans, Richard Ellis and Victoria Ellis of Clare [and her Guardian] and Ray Aldrich of Evart [and his Guardian] were all part of the first in the nation to take part in an all-Vietnam Veterans flight to Washington DC last week. They traveled with their “Guardians Leicia Romubio and Don Griffin, who are also veterans. The four Clare vets are also all members of the Clare-Farwell American Legion Post 558. Aldrich is a member of the Evart American Legion Post.
CLARE, MI
wilcoxnewspapers.com

Otsego hosts Wednesday activities for children

Many a parent has heard that lament from their children, particularly during the long summer break. Thanks to a collaborative effort between the City of Otsego, Otsego Public Schools and Otsego Main Street, finding something for children to do on Wednesdays this summer won’t be an issue. Through the...
OTSEGO, MI
wilcoxnewspapers.com

New lease on old Root Beer Barrel life?

Whither The Root Beer Barrel? The iconic structure, again busy selling affordable foot-long hotdogs, more treats, games, history and its signature cold, frothy beverage on hot summer days, is again up for lease reconsideration. Douglas, which owns the rehabbed 17-foot-tall redwood structure and land beneath it on the southwest corner...
SAUGATUCK, MI
wilcoxnewspapers.com

Arts Council seeks volunteers

Calling local artists: the Otsego Arts Council needs you and your talents. The council is looking for two additional artists who are willing to volunteer to paint one of eight mural panels along the riverfront in downtown Otsego. Each panel measures 4-feet x 8-feet. The Arts Council is also seeking...
ALLEGAN, MI
wilcoxnewspapers.com

Obituary: Edward “Ned” James Stapleton Jr

“Ned” was born Edward James Stapleton Jr. on August 25th, 1954 to Edward J. and Frances ‘Janice’ (Richardson) Stapleton. He attended Blessed Sacrament Catholic School and then Allegan High School, class of ‘72. He went to Ferris State College graduating with a two-year Social Work degree....
ALLEGAN, MI
wilcoxnewspapers.com

Obituary: Mary Lee Vander Vere

Mary Lee Vander Vere, 79 of Allegan, Michigan passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 14, 2022 surrounded by her loving family. Born May 4, 1943 in Otsego, Michigan, she was the daughter of the late George and Marian (VanHouten) Spencer. Mary graduated from Martin High School in 1961. She married the love of her life, Stewart, in 1964. Mary worked as a secretary for TruHeat for four years and then Delano Service for over 30 years where she eventually became their customer service manager, a job that was perfect for her warm, helpful and caring personality. She was a special woman who possessed a great personality, infectious smile and was known for her wonderful laugh. She had a love for serving others as was evidenced by her devotion to her husband and family, always being there to take care of her parents, her daughter and grandchildren. Mary enjoyed camping with her husband, and she was an excellent baker. Later in life she volunteered many hours at Watson Bible Church and Wings of Hope Hospice. Mary was a happy soul. Her sensitive and giving nature brought joy to those who were blessed to meet her. The love she shared over the years leaves behind beautiful memories to be cherished.
ALLEGAN, MI
wilcoxnewspapers.com

Obituary: Ruth Elberta Miller Berkin

Ruth Elberta Miller Berkin, passed peacefully on June 13, 2022. Ruth was born on Dec. 6, 1917 in Oto, Iowa, of Nettie B. (Cook) Miller and Elbert Henry Miller. The family of six moved to Allegan in 1920. She was a lifetime participating member of First Presbyterian Church, and an active member of Friends of the Allegan District Library and Allegan County Historical Society. She and her husband Mervin (also known as Bus) enjoyed bowling and golf. They extensively traveled across the United States, including Alaska and Canada. Ruth stayed active her entire life. Well into her nineties, she was still leading a line dance class and working out at Curves. Ruth held various clerical positions in Michigan and Washington state and retired from Allegan County Social Services. Ruth is survived by daughter Valerie Deur and son Ray Berkin; grandchildren Shannon, Sam, Rachel and Sarah; and great-grandchildren Katie, Matthew, Morgan, Evan, Tyler and Eve. She was preceded in death by her husband Mervin (“Bus”) Berkin and siblings Richard (“Dick”) Miller, Helen Pomeroy and Dorothy Perrigo. A memorial service will be held at First Presbyterian Church on June 27 at 1:30 p.m., followed by burial at Oakwood Cemetery. For memorial contributions in Ruth’s name, please consider First Presbyterian Church, 200 Cutler St., Allegan or the Allegan County Historical Society, 113 Walnut St., Allegan.
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI
#Solstice#Saugatuck High School
wilcoxnewspapers.com

Obituary: Wanda Arlene Sheridan

Wanda passed away suddenly at Allegan County Medical Care Community. After 85 yrs., we no longer have the pleasure of her presence. At her request, cremation has taken place and no service will be held. Wanda was born in Allegan Michigan to her parents Frank and Marjorie Youtzy. She was...
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI
wilcoxnewspapers.com

Homeless in Allegan City – A closer look

The word homeless often conjures up images of panhandlers begging on city street corners or people huddled under overpasses or sleeping in store doorways. It may also evoke images of the tent cities in San Francisco or Los Angeles recently seen on TV. People don’t think of homelessness as a...
ALLEGAN, MI
wilcoxnewspapers.com

Obituary: James E. Richardson

James E Richardson of Allegan finished the final lap of his dash on June 10, 2022. Jim was born to Howard and Lillian Richardson in Allegan, Michigan on December 4, 1938. Jim attended Allegan Public Schools and graduated in 1957. Jim joined the Marine Corps Reserves in 1956 because he liked the uniform. He was honorably discharged in 1965 with the rank of Lance Corporal (E-3). Jim attended Western Michigan University looking to pursue a career in teaching Metal Wood Shop. After two years at Western, Jim left the university and joined the Beach Boys in Surf City. Jim returned to Allegan and eventually started his own business, Jim’s Autobody Repair. He owned and operated his shop for almost 35 years. Many high school boys worked for Jim, and he was always willing to work around their sport and education schedules.
ALLEGAN, MI
wilcoxnewspapers.com

Plainwell reviews Capital Improvement Program

ALLEGAN – The Plainwell City Council was scheduled to review and discuss the 2022 Capital Improvement Program at a special meeting late last week. The Council was also to consider approving a project for water distribution system materials inventory to Underground Infrastructure Services for $212,050. The CIP, the report...
PLAINWELL, MI
wilcoxnewspapers.com

APS parent demands resignation of school board member

An Allegan Public School parent and PTO President demanded the resignation of school board member Jennifer Nicholson during the public comment segment of the June 13 board meeting. Meghan Jones contends that Nicholson has been leaking information that includes board documents, student information, and e-mails to Chelsea Zoll, who had...
MICHIGAN STATE
wilcoxnewspapers.com

Traffic stop results in deputy shooting driver

Michigan State Police have identified the victim in a deadly deputy-involved shooting. Police say 22-year-old Joseph Maverick Nagle of Comstock Park was killed in what started as a traffic stop in Monterey Township, near the border of Salem Township, around 10 p.m. Thursday. The Allegan County Sheriff’s office says the...
COMSTOCK PARK, MI

