Lyon County star Travis Perry schedules visit to Kentucky

Lyon County star Travis Perry will be in Lexington this weekend for a visit, his father tells KSR.

Following a standout performance this past weekend at the Titans-Rockets Shootout in Shelbyville, Kentucky expressed interest in the 6-foot-2 guard, with a visit to the school being scheduled shortly after.

“Travis played well enough this weekend to get Coach (Cal’s) attention,” Ryan Perry told KSR. ”We were lucky he was able to watch him play.”

Perry is one of just 37 players in Kentucky high school history to score 3,000 points in a career — and he’s done so before entering his junior year. He’s just 1,149 points away from breaking King Kelly Coleman’s all-time record of 4,337 points in a career (Wayland, 1953-56). He has earned scholarship offers from Iowa, Nebraska, Ole Miss and Purdue, among others.

Now, Kentucky is officially in the mix.

“It was awesome,” Travis Perry said of the interest he received to open the contact period with rising juniors last week. ”It’s kind of one of those things you always dream about and think about, like, you’re gonna be talking to a bunch of colleges and coaches, it’s gonna be really cool. And then when it finally happens, it just kind of hits you all at once. It’s pretty, pretty neat just hearing everybody who likes the way I play and thinks I could fit in their system and want to recruit me.”

Now a firm four-star, top-100 prospect in the class of 2024, Perry has emerged as a clear high-major prospect. The recent offers and interest only drive home that point further.

“It’s definitely just a blessing,” Perry told KSR. ”I’m trying to stay humble with it all, you can’t get a big head about it. Go out and play hard every game. If you’re here watching us play, you know our team played as hard as we can all the way through the buzzer. That’s one of the main things I like to stay with, no matter who I’m talking to, who thinks I’m good enough to play at their school, you’ve got to still play as hard as you can every game. That’s the main thing I try to take from it.”

What separates the four-star guard from other prospects in his class? His will to win and never-ending motor. This past weekend alone, Perry was nursing a hurt ankle and still managed to produce every time he stepped on the floor, highlighted by a 42-point, 10 3-pointer performance Saturday evening.

“I feel like right now, I’m shooting the ball pretty well, my shot has gotten a lot more consistent over the past year,” Perry told KSR. ”I’m shooting it really well. And just how hard I play, I feel like I play as hard as I can because you never know when it’s going to be your last game, never know when it’s going to be your last time playing in front of important people. You just never know who’s there, so you’ve got to play as hard as you can, no matter the score, all the way out.

“Just trying to play a team game, not really worrying about myself. Getting the whole team involved, make sure everyone is having fun out there. Playing hard and being humble at the end of the day.”

That work ethic and scoring output previously opened the door for high-major offers and interest. Now, blue blood programs are coming through that door.

It starts with a visit to Kentucky this weekend.