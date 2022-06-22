ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Wednesday: Timeline for when Texas heads to the SEC

By Bobby Burton about 7 hours
 4 days ago
(Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Given some public comments recently made by ESPN, I checked in with a senior Texas official regarding when the Horns are thought to be headed to the SEC.

TyTy Washington joins recent Kentucky players who fell in the NBA draft

Perhaps Robert Dillingham will change this, but the traditional stereotype of, “The great point guard under John Calipari” has been a relic of the past in recent years. Cal rightfully earned the reputation when players such as Tyreke Evans, Derrick Rose, and John Wall were heroic under his helm, but NBA executives have long since approached his guards with tremendous skepticism on draft day.
WASHINGTON, DC
Four-Star WR Johntay Cook Names Three Finalists

One of the top wide receivers in the country has narrowed his list to three. DeSoto (Texas) speedster Johntay Cook is the No. 32 player in the 2023 class, per the On3 Consensus Rankings. Cook is the No. 6 ranked wide receiver per those same rankings. The 5-foot-11, 171-pounder took...
DESOTO, TX
5-star OT Francis Mauigoa sets commitment date

Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy five-star offensive tackle Francis Mauigoa has will announce his college commitment July 4, On3 Director of Recruiting Chad Simmons has confirmed. Mauigoa has a final six of Alabama, Florida, Hawaii, Miami,. and USC. He currently has an On3 NIL Valuation of $237k. The On3 NIL Valuation...
BRADENTON, FL
Manning Family raves about Alabama QB Bryce Young

On Thursday, the annual Manning Passing Academy kicked off. The event, which has been ongoing for the past 26 years, features some of the top football coaches and players in the country passing on their knowledge to eighth grade and high school football players. Helming the event is the Manning...
NFL
Kirby Smart impressed by quarterbacks, explains areas for improvement

When Kirby Smart talks quarterbacks, we listen. He did exactly that when he joined the Crain & Company podcast crew on Friday. Asked about how confident he was in the position group that features three highly touted recruits and a National Championship winning quarterback, Smart said that he thought it was the best he’s had since he’s been at Georgia.
NFL
Four-Star QB Avery Johnson names top 3, sets commitment date

Four-star quarterback Avery Johnson of Maize (KS) High has narrowed his list to three schools– Washington, Oregon, and Kansas State. The 6-foot-2, 175 pounder will also announce his commitment on July 5th at 3:00 CT on CBS Sports HQ. Johnson went in depth on his finalists. Washington. “I chose...
COLLEGE SPORTS
CeeDee Lamb weighs in on wide receiver contracts, NFL trades

CeeDee Lamb is watching as wide receivers from Davante Adams to Tyreek Hill ink record breaking contracts. While it’s not his time to look for an extension yet, the former Oklahoma star is taking note of the way more dollars are being thrown at his counterparts. During an appearance...
NFL
USC Official Visit Likely Not the Last for 4-Star Texas WR Jalen Hale

Four-Star wide receiver Jalen Hale of Longview (Texas) High narrowed his list to six schools back in May. Texas, Georgia, Alabama, Texas A&M, USC, and Ohio State made the cut. He followed up that announcement a month later with Official Visits to Georgia (6/3) and USC (6/17). Prior to the USC visit, it was unknown where the Trojans stood with Hale's recruitment. But his official visit was extremely impactful and the feeling is USC has very good shot at ultimately signing the All-American wideout.
LONGVIEW, TX
4-star forward Brandon Gardner down to four schools, sets commitment date

Class of 2023 four-star prospect Brandon Gardner tells On3 he will announce his college decision on Monday, June 27th at 8:00 AM ET. The 6-foot-7 power forward out of Raleigh (N.C.) Word of God will decide between Auburn, LSU, St. John’s, and Georgetown. He’s visited each of his final four schools, with the trip to the Hoyas being unofficial.
AUBURN, AL
4-star safety Avery Stuart will make college decision on July 6

Mark Stoops could be on the verge of adding a major piece to the ’23 recruiting class. Avery Stuart, a four-star safety out of Alabama Christian Academy (AL), announced on Sunday morning that he will make his college decision on Wednesday, July 6. The 6-foot-2, 175-pound rising high school senior is considered the No. 222 overall prospect in his class, according to the On3 Consensus, and the 18th best safety.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Kentucky '23 OT target Sean Thompkins commits to Baylor

The Kentucky football staff came up just short in securing the services of Sean Thompkins, who committed to Baylor on Sunday afternoon. He first announced the news through Instagram. Thompkins has been a stock-riser this spring on the gridiron, going from just two Divison I offers in 2021 (Arkansas State...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
4-star EDGE Wilky Denaud down to four schools

Fort Pierce (Fla.) John Carroll four-star EDGE Wilky Denaud is down to four schools in his recruitment, he announced on Friday morning. Denaud is the No. 311 overall prospect in the 2023 class, according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies. He ranks as the nation’s No. 37 EDGE and the No. 58 senior player in the state of Florida.
FORT PIERCE, FL
Texas adds another Five-Star Plus+ quarterback to the equation

On3 has deemed a select number of prospects since the class of 2015 on to be labeled as a Five-Star Plus+, meaning every major recruiting service puts five stars by their name in their rankings. Only six quarterbacks to this point have been Five-Star Plus+ prospects, and Texas can now claim two of them.
AUSTIN, TX
A look at Tennessee's transfer portal additions

Another Saturday closer to the start of the season means another installment of our series looking at the transfer portal additions of LSU’s opponents. This week, the opponent is Tennessee who had a relatively small transfer class this offseason. The Vols added a total of seven transfers including Andre Turrentine, Wesley Walker, Bru McCoy, Charlie Browder, Jackson Hannah, Navy Shuler and Gerald Mincey. Let’s take a look at who stands out in that class.
KNOXVILLE, TN
