Clemson, SC

Clemson commit: Tigers will end up with nation's top recruiting class

By Matt Connolly about 7 hours
 4 days ago
Dee Crayton committed to Clemson over the weekend. (Jeremy Johnson/On3)

As Clemson defensive line commit Vic Burley pointed out to On3’s Jeremy Johnson when he committed to the Tigers last week, Clemson is absolutely crushing it on the recruiting trail right now.

“I saw so many people commit before I did, I said, ‘Let me go ahead and join this train and join it early so that I can be on it, so it won’t roll away without me,’” Burley said.

Clemson received its most recent commitment on Tuesday when defensive lineman AJ Hoffler joined the class.

The Tigers now have 13 commits for the class of 2023, with 10 of them coming this month.

The class is ranked No. 6 in the On3 consensus team rankings. It includes 10 four-star recruits and three three-star prospects.

“We feel very excited about the class,” four-star cornerback commit Avieon Terrell said. “We’re getting the ones we want.”

Clemson’s commit list features five offensive players and eight defensive players. The highest-rated prospect for the Tigers is four-star QB Christopher Vizzina, who is listed as the No. 29 overall player in the country and the No. 5 QB in the nation, according to the On3 consensus rankings.

Vizzina has taken over the role as the leader of this recruiting class, and he believes the Tigers are not only landing talented players but also recruits who fit well with Clemson’s culture.

“We want to build a class that has high character and great work ethic,” Vizzina said. “If you can ball, you can ball. We don’t care how many stars you have.”

While Clemson has landed double-digit players so far this month, the Tigers are far from finished.

The Tigers lead for several other targets, according to the On3 prediction machine, and some surprises could be on the way, as well.

Clemson commit Dee Crayton recently made a bold prediction for how the Tigers will finish this recruiting cycle.

“This class is loading up,” Crayton said. “Eventually we’ll have the No. 1 class. You can mark my words on that.”

Hoffler agrees that this class will be elite.

“I think we will have if not the best, at least a top-three class, just because of all of the players we’re getting,” he said. “We’ve got really good players that are coming in and announcing their decisions later in the year.”

