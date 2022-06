Minneapolis has watched Jason DeRusha on their screens for two decades. Now, this veteran journalist is taking his career to a new level. Jason DeRusha announced last month that he is leaving WCCO-TV. Those accustomed to getting all the latest coverage from the anchor naturally had a lot of queries. They want to know where he is going and if he is retiring. Fortunately for his longtime followers, this isn’t the last you’ll see or hear from Jason DeRusha.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 11 HOURS AGO