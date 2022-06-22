Penn State commit cancels other official visits; Lions send out a new offer: Newsstand

James Franklin points to the stands and smiles after defeating the Maryland Terrapins 66-3 at Capital One Field on November 25, 2017 in College Park, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Penn State football news, notes, and updates for June 22 include a recap of Tuesday’s big recruiting win for the Nittany Lions plus a new offer that went out. We also cover the top stories of the day from around the state and country.

Let’s dive into the top tweets and headlines about the Lions and college athletics on Wednesday.

Penn State tweets of the day

We start with a recap of Tuesday’s huge Penn State victory on the recruiting trail.

The Lions landed top-100 Class of 2023 recruit and four-star defensive end Tomarrion Parker. He picked the program over Florida, Tennessee, and Michigan State. Parker is the nation’s No. 14 edge and No. 99 player overall per the On3 Consensus player rankings.

“The coaching staff in general was just perfect for me and my family,” Parker told On3’s Chad Simmons. “They stayed around all the time, they talked, they laughed. They kept it real with me on how things are gonna go, how they gonna use and things like that, which I loved.”

To the surprise of no one, the Lions coaching staff raced to social media to celebrate the commitment. Check out director of player personnel Kenny Sanders’ reaction in the tweet below.

We should also note since many have asked, that Parker posted on social media that he has no additional official visit plans now that he’s committed. That is key, as he was to see Florida later this year.

Finally, for this section, Penn State sent out a new offer on Wednesday. It went to Class of 2024 receiver Mario Craver. The 5-foot-9, 190-pound Pinson, Ala., native is a four-star who is part of the On300 as the nation’s No. 153 junior-to-be overall in the On3 Consensus player rankings.

Headlines of the day

Penn State’s ‘special group’ of tight ends look beyond individual success toward becoming Big Ten’s best: Hockensmith, PennLive

Penn State gets massive win in four-star defensive end Tomarrion Parker: Class Breakdown: Carr, BWI

Sean Clifford Joins an Elite Group at the Manning Passing Academy: Wogenrich, SI

9 things to know about new Penn State commit Tomarrion Parker: Pickel, BWI

Looking back at Penn State football’s 4 linebackers to wear No. 11: Ripchick, Daily Collegian

Penn State adds top 100 prospect in DE Tomarrion Parker: Snyder, BWI

Coaches Poll All-Time Preseason Top 25 College Football Rankings: CFN

Quote of the day

“When I went up there on Penn State’s campus, it was like a movie. It looks good. They got some beautiful buildings. The weather is perfect. Up there it gets cold, I love the cold. I don’t [have any] problem playing in the cold.”

—Four-star edge Tomarrion Parker to On3’s Chad Simmons about his decision to pick PSU.