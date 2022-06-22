ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Penn State commit cancels other official visits; Lions send out a new offer: Newsstand

By Greg Pickel about 7 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=053ktI_0gIZMi3i00
James Franklin points to the stands and smiles after defeating the Maryland Terrapins 66-3 at Capital One Field on November 25, 2017 in College Park, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Penn State football news, notes, and updates for June 22 include a recap of Tuesday’s big recruiting win for the Nittany Lions plus a new offer that went out. We also cover the top stories of the day from around the state and country.

Let’s dive into the top tweets and headlines about the Lions and college athletics on Wednesday.

Penn State tweets of the day

We start with a recap of Tuesday’s huge Penn State victory on the recruiting trail.

The Lions landed top-100 Class of 2023 recruit and four-star defensive end Tomarrion Parker. He picked the program over Florida, Tennessee, and Michigan State. Parker is the nation’s No. 14 edge and No. 99 player overall per the On3 Consensus player rankings.

“The coaching staff in general was just perfect for me and my family,” Parker told On3’s Chad Simmons. “They stayed around all the time, they talked, they laughed. They kept it real with me on how things are gonna go, how they gonna use and things like that, which I loved.”

To the surprise of no one, the Lions coaching staff raced to social media to celebrate the commitment. Check out director of player personnel Kenny Sanders’ reaction in the tweet below.

We should also note since many have asked, that Parker posted on social media that he has no additional official visit plans now that he’s committed. That is key, as he was to see Florida later this year.

Finally, for this section, Penn State sent out a new offer on Wednesday. It went to Class of 2024 receiver Mario Craver. The 5-foot-9, 190-pound Pinson, Ala., native is a four-star who is part of the On300 as the nation’s No. 153 junior-to-be overall in the On3 Consensus player rankings.

Headlines of the day

Penn State’s ‘special group’ of tight ends look beyond individual success toward becoming Big Ten’s best: Hockensmith, PennLive

Penn State gets massive win in four-star defensive end Tomarrion Parker: Class Breakdown: Carr, BWI

Sean Clifford Joins an Elite Group at the Manning Passing Academy: Wogenrich, SI

9 things to know about new Penn State commit Tomarrion Parker: Pickel, BWI

Looking back at Penn State football’s 4 linebackers to wear No. 11: Ripchick, Daily Collegian

Penn State adds top 100 prospect in DE Tomarrion Parker: Snyder, BWI

Coaches Poll All-Time Preseason Top 25 College Football Rankings: CFN

Quote of the day

“When I went up there on Penn State’s campus, it was like a movie. It looks good. They got some beautiful buildings. The weather is perfect. Up there it gets cold, I love the cold. I don’t [have any] problem playing in the cold.”

Four-star edge Tomarrion Parker to On3’s Chad Simmons about his decision to pick PSU.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nittanysportsnow.com

Georgia Trying to Flip Another 2023 Penn State Commitment

Two weeks ago, the Georgia Bulldogs were able to successfully flip offensive lineman Joshua Miller from his previous commitment to Penn State and add him to their Class of 2023. It appears as though; Kirby Smart is going after another current Penn State 2023 commitment. Georgia has extended an offer...
LANSDALE, PA
State College

Penn State Alumna Charged with Vandalizing Nittany Lion Shrine During Commencement Weekend

Police on Friday charged a 23-year-old Penn State alumna with vandalizing the Nittany Lion Shrine on the University Park campus during commencement weekend in May. Julia Cipparulo, a 2021 Penn State graduate from Hillsborough, New Jersey, was charged with third-degree felony counts of institutional vandalism, criminal mischief, theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property in connection with the damage to the limestone sculpture in the early morning hours of May 8, when she also allegedly spray painted messages on Old Main and the Hintz Family Alumni Center.
PENN, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
State College, PA
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania College Sports
State
Tennessee State
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
State
Florida State
State College, PA
College Sports
City
State College, PA
State College, PA
Football
State College

Way Fruit Farm Opening Downtown State College Store

Way Fruit Farm will soon offer its fresh fruit, apple cider donuts and much more at a new downtown State College store and cafe. Jason and Megan Coopey, sixth-generation owners of the 150-year-old family farm on Halfmoon Valley Road in Halfmoon Township, said in a Facebook video on Wednesday night that they are getting ready to open a second store location at 252 E. Calder Way in State College. The two-level Calder Square storefront at the corner of McAllister Street was most recently home to Little Food Court.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WTAJ

New outlet store to open in downtown State College

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — The former Rotella’s restaurant in State College will be home to a new outlet store from a popular family owned farm in the area. Way Fruit Farm will be opening its new store along Calder Way Alley in downtown where they will be selling fresh fruit with a café and […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Athletics#American Football#College Football#The Nittany Lions
WTAJ

Intersection project to continue in Pleasant Gap

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced an update on the Route 64/Route 550 (Nittany Valley/Zion Road) project. Over the next week, a new drainage pipe will be installed in front of the Valero Gas Station. The work zone is located in Walker Township, Centre County, just four and a […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
61K+
Followers
54K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy