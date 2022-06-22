5-star center Baye Fall after Auburn visit: Tigers 'really, really high on my list'

The Phenix City Youth Fishing Rodeo saw its biggest crowd yet on the afternoon of June 9. But unlike last year where kids were pulling in fish almost as fast as they could get the hook in the water, this year the fish didn’t seem to be biting as much or found a way to escape the net. Still, the beautiful day wasn’t wasted as families enjoyed quality time together, and lessons on baiting, casting, and catching were passed down from one generation to the next. Hopefully, next year, the sneaky catfish won’t get the upper fin. For more fun events put on by the Phenix City Parks and Recreation department, check www.phenixcityal.us.

PHENIX CITY, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO