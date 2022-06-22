ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

5-star center Baye Fall after Auburn visit: Tigers 'really, really high on my list'

By Jeffrey Lee about 6 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RNHOn_0gIZMPEn00
Baye Fall is the No. 1 center in the 2023 class. (Photo: Jeffrey Lee/AuburnLiveOn3)

Five-star recruit Baye Fall, who is ranked the No. 1 center in the 2023 class, took an official visit to Auburn.

Comments / 0

Related
WRBL News 3

Auburn fans welcome baseball team back home

Auburn, AL (WRBL) – The Auburn baseball team returned back to the Plainsman Park on Wednesday afternoon. The Tigers were eliminated from the College World Series after a lop-sided loss to the Arkansas Razorbacks. While there were some very high expectations for the players and the fanbase, there was a sense of positivity about the […]
AUBURN, AL
FanSided

Auburn football: 2 schools to beat for 4-star RB Jeremiah Cobb

Several of Auburn football’s high-priority targets are getting closer and closer to making a final decision about where they will play college ball, narrowing their lists down and taking visits to potential schools. One of those targets that is nearing a decision is 4-star running back Jeremiah Cobb. The...
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

2023 QB and Auburn target Brock Glenn has ‘face of the program’ potential

At Lausanne (Tenn.) Collegiate, the Fall brings an unwanted tradition for the Lynx. Ahead of their first scrimmage, Lausanne coaches and players pack into the school’s main gymnasium with air mattresses for a five-night football sleepaway camp. The two practices a day are long and hot, a necessary grind to boost morale and prep for the season.
AUBURN, AL
citizenofeastalabama.com

Fishing Rodeo: Fish get the Upper Fin

The Phenix City Youth Fishing Rodeo saw its biggest crowd yet on the afternoon of June 9. But unlike last year where kids were pulling in fish almost as fast as they could get the hook in the water, this year the fish didn’t seem to be biting as much or found a way to escape the net. Still, the beautiful day wasn’t wasted as families enjoyed quality time together, and lessons on baiting, casting, and catching were passed down from one generation to the next. Hopefully, next year, the sneaky catfish won’t get the upper fin. For more fun events put on by the Phenix City Parks and Recreation department, check www.phenixcityal.us.
PHENIX CITY, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Auburn, AL
Local
Alabama Sports
Auburn, AL
Basketball
Auburn, AL
Sports
Local
Alabama Basketball
fanrecap.com

4-star DE Tomarrion Parker makes commitment

Four-star edge rusher Tomarrion Parker has committed to the Penn State Nittany Lions over Georgia, Tennessee, Alabama, and Ohio State. Tomarrion Parker plays high school football for Central High School in Phenix City, Alabama. Parker is on the same high school team as five-star Georgia commit AJ Harris. Phenix City,...
PHENIX CITY, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox5atlanta.com

Warner Robins college student crowned Miss Georgia 2022

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. - A Warner Robbins woman will represent the Peach State as the newest Miss Georgia in the Miss America program. Miss Capital City's Kelsey Hollis was crowned Miss Georgia over the weekend in Columbus, earning herself a $20,000 scholarship and a place in the Miss America competition.
WARNER ROBINS, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
WTVM

New culinary center for hospitality students to open in Auburn

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - A new culinary experience is coming to Auburn University, where community and campus meet. The Tony and Libba Rane Culinary Science Center will open in August. Under construction at the corner of Thach Avenue and South College Street, The Rane Center will be the new home...
AUBURN, AL
citizenofeastalabama.com

Phenix City Schools breaks Summer Feeding records

Phenix City Schools Child Nutrition Program (PCSCNP) reaches record numbers in its Summer Feeding Program. The program directly benefits PCS students and families. The feeding program serves SOAR Summer Academy students daily and offers curbside service every Thursday at noon in many locations. The past two weeks have yielded record-setting...
PHENIX CITY, AL
WTVM

Long-time employee of Park Elementary School in Harris County passes away

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Park Elementary School suffers the loss of a long-time staff member. On June 11, an 11-year employee for the Harris County School District, Lutrellia Clayton, passed away. Park Elementary School Principal Allyson Douthit expressed,. Clayton was the elementary school’s visitor liaison. Douthit added, “She loved...
HARRIS COUNTY, GA
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
60K+
Followers
53K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy