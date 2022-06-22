ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

Five-star teammates lock in visit date with the Gators

By Keith Niebuhr about 6 hours
On3.com
 2 days ago
GAINESVILLE, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 05: A general view outside of the James W. "Bill" Heavener Football complex before a press conference introducing Billy Napier to the Media as the new Head Football Coach of the Florida Gators at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium on December 05, 2021 in Gainesville, Florida. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)

Two five star prospects have locked in official visits with the Florida Gators according to Gator Online's Corey Bender and Keith Neibuhr.

Independent Florida Alligator

Three players cut from Florida football program

Florida head coach Billy Napier cut three scholarship athletes from the Gators football team, according to recent reports. This came after UF updated its roster online. The three athletes, wide receiver Fenely Graham, safety Mordecai McDaniel and defensive lineman Chris Thomas, cut the current scholarship count for Florida’s football program from 90 to 87 scholarships on roster.
GAINESVILLE, FL
The Spun

3 Florida Football Players Are No Longer On The Team

As the Florida Gators prepare for the upcoming college football season, they do so in their first year under head coach Billy Napier. Napier is wasting no time getting the roster in shape either. According to new report, the former Louisiana head coach removed three players from the roster this week.
GAINESVILLE, FL
ecbpublishing.com

Former JCHS coach and Hall of Famer dies

Brent Hall, a former head coach at Jefferson County High School and a Hall of Famer in both the Florida High School Athletic Association (FHSAA) and Florida Athletic Coaches Association (FACA), died on Saturday, June 18, in Belleview, Fla. Hall led the Jefferson County High School (JCHS) Tigers football team...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Gainesville man accused of beating girlfriend and keeping children from leaving

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a man accused of beating his girlfriend and trapping her children in their home. According to the arrest report, deputies responded to the home on Northwest 31st Avenue just after midnight on Monday morning. The victim showed officers her nose ring was ripped out of her face by Farad Hutton, 33. She then told deputies her three children were still inside the home with Hutton.
click orlando

1 killed in Marion County shooting

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – One person was killed in a shooting Tuesday morning in Citra, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office said deputies responded to the 17770 block of NE 22nd Court around 11:30 a.m. [TRENDING: Freak fishing accident: Boy airlifted to Florida...
WCJB

ACE Hardware in Gainesville bounced back from supply chain issues

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Chuck Duncan is an employee at the University Ace Hardware store and he said they did see supply chain issues store-wide but they have gotten better as the summer has approached. “It has gotten a little better over the last few months. There for a while...
GAINESVILLE, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Motorcyclist injured after car turns into his path

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – A motorcyclist was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries following a June 19 crash at the intersection of NW 13th Street and NW 23rd Avenue. At 5:39 p.m. on June 19, a motorcycle driven by a 24-year-old Gainesville man was traveling southbound on NW 13th...
GAINESVILLE, FL
KTLO

Boil orders issued for Gainesville, Salesville and system in Izard County; lifted in Gassville, Calico Rock

Three boil orders have been issued for three area water systems and lifted for two other systems. A boil order was issued Thursday for some water customers in Gainesville due to a main break. The order is for those on the east side of town, from South U.S. Highway 160 starting at the Church of Christ going West to town. The area includes Hillsprings Drive, Turner Street, Cozy Home Lane, Plentywood Lane, and Am-Sam Drive.
SALESVILLE, AR
WCJB

Bradford deputies ID cemetery joyriders caught on cam

STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) - Bradford County sheriff’s deputies say the people who went on a joy ride through a cemetery will find their mischief coming back to haunt them. Deputies say they identified the people who rode through Conner Cemetery. Investigators had reached out to the public for help...
STARKE, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

DeSantis signs Alachua County bill

Gov. Ron DeSantis signed HB 1493 on Monday, paving the way for Alachua County voters to decide in November whether to maintain the current at-large representation or switch to single-district commissioners. “I'm very happy that the governor signed our local bill, and I'll be very happy for the citizens of...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
WESH

Man found shot, killed in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — A man was found shot dead in Marion County Tuesday. According to the Marion County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to the 17700 block of NE 22nd Court in Citra just before noon on a report of a shooting. Upon arrival, deputies located a black...
MARION COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Two semi-trucks collide blocking traffic on I-75 in Lake City

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - A collision on I-75 in Lake City closed lanes on the interstate for most of the early morning rush Friday. Florida Highway Patrol troopers say around 3:30 a.m. a broken-down semi-truck was parked along the side of the northbound lanes of the interstate near the U.S. Highway 90 exit.
LAKE CITY, FL
WCJB

Bradford vehicle pursuit leads to crash

STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) - Bradford County sheriff’s deputies asked residents to avoid State Road 16 tonight after a vehicle chase. Authorities are releasing few details at this time. Deputies say they assisted state troopers with a vehicle pursuit, in the Pleasant Grove area. The chase ended in a crash.
STARKE, FL
On3.com

