Five-star teammates lock in visit date with the Gators

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a man accused of beating his girlfriend and trapping her children in their home. According to the arrest report, deputies responded to the home on Northwest 31st Avenue just after midnight on Monday morning. The victim showed officers her nose ring was ripped out of her face by Farad Hutton, 33. She then told deputies her three children were still inside the home with Hutton.

4 DAYS AGO