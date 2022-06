MISSOULA — The Missoula Mavericks suffered their third straight loss Thursday, dropping an 8-7 decision in American Legion Class AA baseball action at Lindborg-Cregg Field. The Chargers took an 8-4 lead into the fifth inning and weathered a comeback bid by the hosts. Starting pitcher Nolan McCaffery took the loss, allowing eight runs on eight hits in four innings of duty. Nick Beem and Connor Jordan pitched well in relief, with the former holding Great Falls scoreless for two innings and the latter for one inning.

MISSOULA, MT ・ 2 HOURS AGO